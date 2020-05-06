Although it has already been approved for low income housing tax credits, a 100-unit senior apartment complex has a long way to go before the Sun Prairie Plan Commission might find it acceptable.
That’s based on comments made on the concept plan for the Cohen-Esrey Development Group’s proposed Sun Prairie Senior Apartments, which is being proposed for the former McGovern’s Club property at 818 W. Main St., at the corner of Bird and Main.
The applicant requested non-binding review and comments as part of the City of Sun Prairie’s review process, according to City Planning Director Tim Semmann.
Although Semmann’s comments about the development were different, commissioners and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser — who chairs the commission — also reacted to what they perceived to be various shortcomings of the proposal.
The proposed four-story building features a well-defined base, middle and top (tripartite) that is situated prominently at the intersection of Bird and W. Main Street. Access to the site is provided from Main Street (south) and Buena Vista Drive (north).
Parking would be provided through a combination of 100 underground parking stalls (1 stall per unit) and surface parking.
The subject property is located within the City’s Main Street Overlay District (MSO) and is zoned Urban Commercial (UC). Semmann said in his comments to the commission that the project would likely be evaluated using the MSO criteria, which allows for staff review and approval provided a project meets the standards and design benchmarks as provided in the zoning code.
The applicant and the city were informed Tuesday that the development has qualified for the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. In addition, the developer has indicated a desire to pursue TIF funds, as the property is located within the City’s TID #11.
Semmann said the Main Street Corridor Plan for this site envisions a much higher amount of commercial space – approximately 22,000 sq. ft. — an objection that both Esser and other commissioners raised in their comments.
“One possible option to increase the presence of commercial space may be the inclusion of incubator or co-work space into the first floor design to help bolster the appearance and presence of commercial activity along the first floor street frontages – especially if there is the desire for the city to financially participate in this project,” Semmann wrote in his comments to the commission.
Semmann also wrote the plan does not have a greenspace as outlined in the Central Main Street Plan.
“While the inclusion of affordable senior units is recognized as very desirable, in staff’s judgement the small 1,000 sq. ft [of] commercial space as currently shown is not consistent with the city’s vision for this area in a manner that would generate interest to invest significant public assistance,” Semmann added.
“My initial thoughts on this . . . was [about] the height of the buildings,” remarked District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, who also wondered about entering and leaving the site by vehicle. She said she would also like to see some greenspace in the plan.
“I think there’s a conversation that got out into the public about that corner,” remarked Barb Bailey, the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission representative, “that there was going to be greenspace and some kind of a park.”
Bailey said she would like to see a plan more closer in appearance to Colonial View, which is set back from the street with seating for seniors. “And it would also open up that area visually,” Bailey added, “which would help with the four stories.”
Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hokestra, who serves as the board’s representative on the commission, said he concurred with staff comments. “I don’t think the concept is bad — I just think introducing more commercial at a busy intersection as well as some green space [would be beneficial],” Hoekstra said.
Commissioner Paul Schulte said given the corner there, running the risk of trying to fit some green space there wouldn’t give the development much of a green space. He said the developer needs to get control of the hotel next door as well in order to incorporate green space into the development.
“I love the housing that’s in the plan,” Esser said, adding that he loves all housing in the city. He said he thinks housing is the most under-appreciated aspect of the city, especially because it is affordable housing in the 4 percent range.
“But I have some concerns about the development proposed for this site,” Esser said.
The Central Main Street Plan completed in 2018 calls for more active commercial uses — “this plan should follow that,” Esser told the commission. He said he would be much more favorable to TIF requests if the project meets the goal of the Central Main Street plan.
That includes more commercial space, Esser said, because 1,000 sq. ft. is not enough to justify the Main Street overlay.
“My concern is that this development is not going to attract” residents to the degree that it should at this intersection. He said the project, “can’t just be a housing project. It needs to be something that draws people.”
But he said he could support an additional story — meaning the building would be five stories tall — if the commercial space needed to be added to the first floor of the development.
That was quickly questioned by Commissioner Analiese Eicher, who said she was “wary” of any building taller than the four stories already being proposed.
The commission adopted a motion to instruct the developer to return with a plan that includes more greenspace, more commercial space and more closely conforms to the concepts outlined in the Central Main Street Plan.
The plan will next proceed to the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole for comments, according to Esser.
