Sun Prairie Fire Department personnel are still investigating a May 7 fire in the Town of Sun Prairie that resulted in more than $200,000 in damage.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at 5:46 p.m., the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company responded to the report of a structure fire in the 5000 block of Twin Lane Road.
Fire units headed to the scene reported from over one mile away, they could see a large plume of smoke in the area, Garrison said.
The first unit on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke conditions. Fire Command arrived on location and immediately requested a MABAS Box Alarm to bring additional departments and water to the scene.
Sun Prairie Fire Command confirmed one resident in the residence at the time of the incident was safe and out of the structure.
The initial team attacked the main body of fire, water was on the fire within 10 minutes of the initial assignment to the call. Next in fire crews began to set up a rural water supply.
The second attack team entered from the unburned side of the building to cut off any fire spread. The fire was knocked down in the initial five minutes of attack.
Garrison said several crews were deployed throughout the residence to extinguish numerous hot spots.
"This residence presented with many challenges due to the open plan concept, multiple separate attic spaces, and unique construction features," Garrison said in a press release.
The fire resulted in heavy content loss, although the main structure of the home remained intact with minor damage.
Garrison said fire personnel remained on the scene until 930 p.m. performing overhaul and investigations.
Sun Prairie Department personnel received additional assistance from DeForest Fire, Marshall Fire, Cottage Grove Fire, Truax Fire, Marshall EMS, Dane Fire, Deerfield Fire, WE Energies, and Alliant Energy.
Garrison said no civilians or public safety personnel received injuries during the response.
