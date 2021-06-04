The residents at Angell Park Senior Apartments have no shortage of patriotic fervor and they are very proud of that trait. By doing displays funded entirely by the residents themselves, they have established a year-long, common area decorating tradition.
The most recent event culminated in an Americana Tree, proudly displayed in the lobby through Labor Day. The Decorating Team consists of residents Audrey Blasczyk, Cyndi Cantrell and Lois Filenius.
"The team plans, shops and decorates in order to reflect the building residents love of all things fresh, homey and beautiful," wrote Nancy Hoekman, resident representative at Angell Park Senior Apartments, located at 426 Park St. in Sun Prairie.
Hoekman said the tradition began at Christmas, but immediately garnered support for other seasonal themes, including Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and currently Memorial Day.
Hoekman said the Decorating Team funds the project by having 50-50 raffles and selling soft drinks and frozen treats throughout the year to Angell Park Apartment residents.