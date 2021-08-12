The Sun Prairie Area School District has announced Ms. Amy Isensee will be the next Associate Principal of Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School.
Isensee most recently served as an Academic and Career Planning Coordinator for Madison East High School. She also has years of experience as an English teacher, English Department Chair, and Instructional Coach.
Isensee has master’s degrees in education and educational leadership from Edgewood College and brings a strong background in instruction, coaching, and staff development.
A graduate of Sun Prairie High School, Isensee told the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday Aug. 9 she is excited to serve the Sun Prairie community in her new leadership role.
“I know Amy’s positive attitude and strong leadership skills will make her successful in her role as associate principal. I am excited to see the meaningful work she does for our students and the Cardinal Heights community,” said Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Sun Prairie Area School District’s Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, and Equity.