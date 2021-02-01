A lesson about slavery in ancient Mesopotamia on the first day of Black History Month resulted in Patrick Marsh Middle School teachers being placed on administrative leave, and the Sun Prairie Area School District issuing apologies to parents.
According to Facebook posts, Patrick Marsh social studies students on Feb. 1 were asked how they would punish a misbehaving slave in ancient Mesopotamia.
A screenshot of the lesson on King Hammurabi’s Code asked students: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
Students were asked to give their decision and it was compared with to Hammurabi’s Code. The code states the punishment: the slave would be put to death.
The traumatic reaction experienced by students was matched by comments from parents, with a Facebook post containing the screenshot of the assignment logging more than 125 comments and 350 shares on Monday afternoon, Feb. 1 and resulted in an email to parents apologizing for the teachers’ choice of lessons.
In the “Sun Prairie Can We Talk?” Facebook group, posters questioned the judgment of teachers and said the teachers involved should be fired — or at least their identities made public.
“The fact that a group of teachers thought this is OK should tell you how the climate really is at SP schools,” remarked “Kim Elyse,” a poster in the group. “All of the money and this is the education that they provide.”
“I suppose we’ll be on the national news tomorrow,” wrote Facebook poster “Shiba Fred.”
“We would anyways with Groundhog Day — a 2 for 1 special,” replied Facebook poster “Michael Wipijewski.”
The email sent to parents at 2:41 p.m. from district administration attempted to explain the activity.
“A small group of our teachers developed and used” the activity, which was called a “grave error in judgment” in an email from SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning & Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte, and Assistant Superintendent for Operations Janet Rosseter.
According to the email, teachers involved have been placed on administrative leave while administrators investigate the incident.
PMMS Principal Rebecca Zahn and Assistant Principal Amy Schernecker issued separate apologies to the students in the class and their families.
“Once we learned of this activity, we immediately stopped any further teaching of the lesson and promptly began an investigation,” the email from district administration stated. “In our preliminary findings, we have determined the lesson was not a part of our district curriculum and therefore, no student should participate in or complete the assignment.”
The email from the school’s administration stated the activity’s aim was “to help students understand how order was kept in the early civilization, how the laws that were developed, and how unjust they were.”
Staff will also reconvene the social studies curriculum review committee “for an intensive review of our social studies teaching practices with the lens of racial trauma and curriculum violence,” the email states.
“This incident is a fracture in our system to support Every Child, Every Day. We deeply regret that this lesson took place, and we also recognize that this was a breakdown in our curricular processes and our district-wide focus on equity,” the email reads.
“In addition to immediately addressing this situation, it is important that we commit to changing our curriculum and professional development for all staff,” the email reads.
The email stated the Student Services team will be following up with the students from the involved classrooms and will be available to support other students in processing their feelings about this incident.
Further information will come from Patrick Marsh’s leadership, including opportunities for listening sessions. Additionally, the Patrick Marsh leadership team will be working with Black community leaders to work toward community healing.
“All of our schools are prepared to support students’ processing,” the email concludes.
