The American Red Cross is assisting residents of an apartment building in the 800 block of Lothe Street following a vehicle-building collision on Monday night, Aug. 9.
Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said during the evening of Aug. 9, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the 800 block of Lothe Street in the City of Sun Prairie for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a structure.
Upon arrival, SP Fire found a two-vehicle accident with one of the vehicles lodged in the wall of a multi-family residential building.
Fire personnel confirmed all occupants were out of the vehicles, all occupants had exited the apartment, and secured the scene.
Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service checked all the occupants of the vehicles and the apartment, and all refused medical attention.
Sun Prairie Building Inspection determined the apartment unsafe to occupy; therefore, the American Red Cross provided shelter for the occupants.
SP Fire assisted apartment residents with retrieving personal items and a neighboring business offered to store some perishable items.
The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating the cause of the incident.
Sullivan said the use of seat belts by occupants and air bag deployment were factors in eliminating injuries.