The Sun Prairie School Board on Jan. 10 approved the purchase of new multifunction copiers for $281,000, with some money coming from referendum dollars and the remainder from the Sun Prairie Area School District’s general fund.
Curt Mould, Director of Digital Media, Innovation and Strategy for SPASD, wrote in a report to the board that the technology department has positioned the district to realize cost savings through the reduction of paper waste (direct cost savings) by implementing follow-me-to-print technology and new multifunction copiers (MFCs) in several elementary schools (Meadow View, Token Springs, Creekside).
The technology only releases print jobs when the user releases the job at the machine. Unreleased print jobs are deleted after 24 hours.
“We also are able to monitor printer usage and savings,” Mould wrote. “At one elementary school alone, we reduced the waste of 30,000 copies in year one.”
The printer plan includes the reduction in the number of MFCs at each school. Mould wrote that soft cost reductions are realized through both the reduction of the number of machines in use and the energy efficiency of new machines.
The technology department has budgeted subsequent new MFC purchases for C.H. Bird, Westside and Eastside out of Fund 10 (Technology budget general fund).
Printers for buildings under construction will be required for purchase (SP West High School and Prairie Phoenix Academy).
Using Fund 49 (2019 referendum) sources, purchases for MFCs are included in Mould’s recommendation.
Mould wrote that Sun Prairie’s secondary schools are generally the largest users of print-paper, and will also be using the follow-me-to-print technology.
Mould recommended replacement and purchase of new MFCs for every secondary school in order to provide copy/print services and realize additional cost savings. Future district budgets will shift from buying paper to other needs.
The plan, which includes maintenance costs, covers the operation and costs of MFCs at each site, and does not include any changes to the Central Copy center.
Mould wrote that SPASD staff are still encouraged to use Central Copy for planned printing.
The multifunction copiers will be purchased from Gordon Flesch under state contract pricing for a total not to exceed $281,000 — with $45,882.60 coming from the General Fund and $234,666.20 from the 2019 referendum.
During his remarks to the board, Mould said the reason the board needed to consider the item is that the total exceeded the $250,000 threshold for board approval of purchases.
Board SEL Workshop
The board’s workshop during the Jan. 10 meeting held at the SPASD Office at 501 S. Bird St. also included some discussion about districtwide efforts to measure and improve social and emotional learning, also known as SEL (view the 19-minute video with the electronic version of this article and in the Videos section at sunprairiestar.com). The board also reviewed a PDF of the workshop as part of its discussion preparation (view that document with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Board members asked some questions but took no action because the session was intended as a workshop.
Rodgers calls on board to upgrade COVID safety measures
Jake Rodgers from Sun Prairie High School called on the board to upgrade COVID-19-related safety measures for the safety of staff and students.
“I cannot enjoy my job unless I know that you will, as a school board, have my back, my safety, my students’ safety, my friends’ safety, my colleagues’ safety and safety and vitality as well . . . we really need to upgrade our safety measures — including upgrading masks and masking required,” Rodgers said.
He also called on a renewed focus on staff mental health, better support for students and their families who are isolated, may miss many days due to illness and for whom catching back up feels insurmountable.
Horton named WASB Delegate
Citing health concerns, Sun Prairie School Board Clerk Carol Sue Albright asked Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Bryn Horton to assume duties as delegate to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards annual convention in 2022.
Horton told the board she agreed to take Albright’s duties this year, which include representing the board’s position on proposed 2022 resolutions.
Those resolutions include Safe Harbor Legislation, annual inflationary or greater increases in per pupil spendable resources, funding for children with disabilities, advanced learning, broadening staff expenditures eligible for state aid for school mental health services, broadening the scope of mental health services eligible for reimbursement and more (read the entire document with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Board professional development committee OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Horton, the board voted to approve a professional development committee for the Sun Prairie School Board.
The purpose of the committee is to develop the board by providing the same training at the same time.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, who said he would appoint the committee, said he liked the idea of continuous improvement for board members.
The board unanimously approved the committee.
Board OK’s educational options
The board approved recommendation from SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte that is required by state law.
According to Leonard-Witte, school boards are required to annually publish a description of the educational options available to children who are at least 3 years old, but not yet 18 years old, residing in the district.
The educational options must include public schools, private schools participating in a parental choice program, charter schools, virtual schools, youth apprenticeship program, full-time or part-time open enrollment, Start College Now Program, and Early College Credit Program.
In addition to the educational options, the notice must also include the most recent performance category assigned to each school within the school district boundaries. This notice will be published as a Class 1 legal notice under Chapter 985 of the state statutes.