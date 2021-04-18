Sun Prairie’s west side may soon have a new 9,845 sq. ft., multi-tenant commercial building, if the Sun Prairie City Council approves a recommendation OK’d by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on April 13.
Prime Global LLC is proposing to construct the single-story building at 298 S. Grand Ave., according to City Planner Sarah Sauer. In 2018 a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) was approved for the site to allow the construction of the same-sized, single-story, multi-tenant commercial building at the same address, but all issued permits expired without commencement of construction.
As a result, the previously approved PIP expired, and Prime Global resubmitted the prior PIP for approval with no changes from the plans approved in 2018.
Sauer wrote in her report to the commission that the proposed building will be located closest to the existing stormwater pond on the east end of the site near Grand Avenue and include six tenant spaces.
The two spaces on each end of the building are anticipated to be restaurant uses with outdoor patios.
A 3-foot tall black aluminum fence will enclose the north patio while the south outdoor patio will be unenclosed with a landscape buffer between the patio and adjacent parking.
A surface parking lot will be located between the proposed building and Pasque Street with access from two existing shared driveways off Pasque Street. Pedestrian sidewalks will extend west from the building to the sidewalks along Pasque Street, east to Grand Avenue and to the north.
According to Sauer, the proposed building design will consist primarily of phenolic stonewood architectural paneling with cast stone at the base and on all facades with contrasting accents between the darker paneling and lighter cream colored stone.
Approval of the Prime Global PIP will maximize the developable footprint space on the block, according to Sauer.
Commissioners voted 8-0. with one commissioner absent, to recommend council approval of the PIP.
Smith’s Crossing Second Addition development OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr., the commission voted unanimously to recommend city council approval of the Final Plat of the Second Addition to Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition.
The plat contains 84 lots and three outlots on 21.4 acres of land located east of the intersection of Summerfield Way and Crane Meadow Way.
Gritzmacher wrote in his report the final plat is generally consistent with the previously approved preliminary plat and that applicant Veridian Homes has worked extensively with staff to remedy issues found during the initial plat review, including:
• Addition of missing utility easements and street names to east/west roads;
• The addition of note regarding easements for cluster mail box units (CBUs). Gritzmacher said two options are available when siting CBUs – providing a private outlot for the CBU or location of the CBU in an easement on a private lot.
• Confirmation regarding placement of drainage arrows and addition of flood plain arrows; and
Provision of an addressing plan, subdivision information spreadsheet, and private covenants.
GNF Properties live/work units OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Gritzmacher, commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend city council approval of a PIP to allow for the construction of two 7-unit live/work town home buildings with space for first floor commercial uses at 3011 and 3012 Prospect Drive.
The request was filed after the December 2020 approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) amendment to the Providence GDP for the same lands to allow the proposed building configuration and use.
The proposed three-story buildings will have a walk-up first floor, with flexible space that could be used for small scale commercial uses or as a den/family room for the residential uses that would be located on second and third. All parking for the commercial spaces would be accommodated by existing on-street parking stalls.
Residential parking requirements would be met by a mix of on-site parallel parking stalls and ground-level garages, which would be located behind the commercial spaces.
Though users have not been specified for ground floor commercial spaces, the GDP allows for small scale, neighborhood-serving commercial uses such as coffee shops, dry cleaners, or barber shops.
Zoning permits would be required for any uses that would be permitted in the building.
The primary building material will be engineered wood siding, with brick veneer accents and a split faced block base.
A storefront presence would be created by the use of transoms above doors, enhanced ratio of glazing on the first floor units relative to the second of third stories, and the inclusion of sign boards throughout the first floor.
USA expansion backed
Acting on a recommendation from City Planning Director Tim Semmann, commissioners voted 8-0 with one commissioner absent to recommend approval of an amendment to the city’s urban service area (USA).
Coris Development Group, LLC is seeking authorization to proceed with an application to the Capital Area Regional Plan Commission (CARPC) to expand the USA to include property located south of Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive, approximately one-quarter mile east of Highway C.
If approved by CARPC and the city council, the expansion adds approximately 35 acres into the city’s USA.
The Coris request followed the recent approval of the annexation of the same lands into the city.
In his report Semmann wrote Coris intends to develop the property into a low-density single-family development consisting of approximately 38 homes.
Before sanitary sewer services can be extended to this area, Semmann added, the land needs to be brought within the city’s Urban Service Area.
Badger State Towing storage area recommended
Acting on an approval recommendation from Semmann, the commission voted to recommend city council approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) to to establish an outdoor storage area associated with a towing business at 1140 Wilburn Road.
Semmann said the towing service will be available 24 hours per day; however, release service and normal business hours would take place between 7 a.m and 6 p.m. The outdoor storage area, if approved, measures 100 feet x 150 feet, and be situated on the north side of the existing building – approximately 190 feet from the Wilburn Road right-of-way.
The storage lot will be enclosed by an eight foot tall fence.
The business will include five full time employees shared between Sun Prairie and a second operation in the Village of Windsor.
The towing business and its associated office space will be located on the second floor within the existing building there.
Eight items on May agenda
Among the eight items scheduled as part of the May 11 Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda are a proposal for Quarra Stone to construct a new headquarters facility in the Sun Prairie Business Park; the addition of a second drive-through lane at Culver’s, 1501 W. Main St.; and a 45,000 sq. ft. addition to the Wisconsin Distributors warehouse facility located at 900 Progress Way in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.