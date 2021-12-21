Just in time for the holidays, kids at a Sun Prairie preschool are learning about kindness and terms like philanthropy as part of their curriculum.
With the help of The Learning Experience’s teachers and a pair of characters — Grace the Greyhound and Charity Chihuahua, local preschoolers are:
• Organizing monthly events to raise money and donations for local nonprofit organizations.
• Learning about kindness, inclusion, giving back, and more through songs and lessons.
• Participating in activities like being polite, saying kind words, and sharing with classmates.
• Practicing and learning a new vocabulary word each month, such as “hope” and “charity.”
“Within our philanthropy program for the month of December, we are doing a food drive collection,” remarked The Learning Experience Sun Prairie’s Center Director, Alyssa Jakob.
“We plan to donate all the proceeds to a local local women’s shelter. We chose the women’s shelter because we do have families who use that as a resource as well as staff that we have hired on as assistant teachers kind of support staff who have used that resource as well so it’s kind of hits close to home,” Jakob said.
The food drive wrapped up Dec. 17.
“The collection following that [food drive], we are working on holiday letters for the troops,” Jakob said. “So the children have already been introduced to that activity and have been working on that this week.”
Kids showed off their paintings that will accompany their letters (with help from their teachers) for the troops, and read from their books that feature Grace and Charity, Jakob added.
“We reiterate kindness throughout our daily activities,” said Jakob when asked about how the kids are practicing kindness each day. “Circle times, conversation, sharing within the classroom, what different ways you can be kind to your friends at school, different ways you can be kind to your parents at home — just kind of trying to intertwine that within our day to day.”
Because this is the first year The Learning Experience — which is located on Ironwood Drive just a few hundred yards from the new Sun Prairie West High School that is currently under construction — has been open, it’s the first year students have been exposed to the philanthropic practice.
“I feel like we’re just kind of laying the groundwork, giving them the vocabulary behind it, giving them the meaning behind these words, the why’s — kind of helping them recognize how they can help others, how they may be more fortunate than others and ways that they can help others,” Jakob said.
“Just being kind of humbled to the aspect of charity and the fact that there are ways to help whether it be a kind of smile kind words,” Jakob added.
“We talk about different ways to donate and what we can donate — just kind of laying that groundwork for them as children to carry through with them through adulthood,” Jakob said, “setting the tone for that golden rule to treat others the way you’d like to be treated.”
To learn more about the kindness unit, log on to https://thelearningexperience.com/center/sun-prairie/ or call 608-478-1190.