On Tuesday Feb. 1, Madison-based American Family Insurance announced a $5 million donation to United Way of Dane County.
For decades, American Family Insurance has partnered with United Way of Dane County, serving as a partner for change and innovation in our community.
This year, as United Way of Dane County celebrates 100 years, American Family has pledged their continued support with the largest single corporate gift in United Way’s history.
Before his retirement as CEO, Chairman Jack Salzwedel of American Family Insurance established a Corporate Challenge Grant, through which American Family is pledging two $2.5 Million gifts to be matched by other corporate partners in Dane County.
The gift is intended to inspire local businesses to unite in effective community change. By fueling the vital resources below, United Way will be able to innovate and be a catalyst for change for the next century:
United Way 211 -- Dane County’s most comprehensive database of agencies and services – connecting 40,000+ residents each year to resources that can help, 24/7.
United Way Volunteer Resource Center -- Connecting prospective community and corporate volunteers to opportunities that match their interests, helping 150,000+ people give back each year.
This investment will further increase United Way’s ability to mobilize our community – increasing engagement and nonprofit capacity through volunteerism and proximity to community problems – and facilitate people working together to find and deliver solutions for our community.
“I am beyond grateful to our partners at American Family Insurance for this inspiring, catalytic gift,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO, United Way of Dane County.
“As we look forward to the future, we have so much we want to accomplish in Dane County – and American Family Insurance is making another century of impact and innovation possible!" Moe added.
"Their leadership will truly help to shape our community for the next 100 years," Moe added, "inspiring new generations of support and launching critical work that will position Dane County for success for years to come.”
“United Way of Dane County has helped lead the way for 100 years in improving the lives of individuals and families and making communities more inclusive, stronger and resilient,” said Bill Westrate, American Family CEO.
“These goals align with ours, and we’re honored to continue our support of United Way of Dane County with this centennial gift, which will have both a positive and lasting impact in our communities," Westrate said. "We encourage other individuals and companies to join us in partnering with them as they continue this important work.”
Participating companies will be announced in the coming months.