Each year, the Sun Prairie Star lists a few local dignitaries of note who are worth watching in the New Year, and this year is no exception. Here is the list (in no particular order) of 1’s to Watch in 2021:
Pumpkin Patch Developer Jeff Hundley — Like other areas of the state, the Pumpkin Patch development experienced its share of turmoil in 2020, losing a Meijer main anchor and apparently gaining Hy-Vee. Developer Jeff Hundley is going to need a steady hand to bring not only Hy-Vee, but other tenants to the retail center to support the new retailer and ensure traffic will be steady there in 2021 and beyond.
Dr. Tom Pausma — The new dentist in town is taking over for Dr. R.J. Carpenter — eventually. The transition will be a gradual one, with Carpenter working as long as he wants to ensure a smooth transition for his Sun Prairie dental patients. But with new-fangled things like patient feedback surveys, the new 608 Family Dental and Pausma are sure to be worth paying attention to in 2021.
Todd Menzel — The Chief Operating Officer at Prairie Land Towing is casting his hat in the ring to follow in the footsteps of Scott Fitzgerald as the next State Senator in District 13.
The Bristol resident already has a huge list of accomplishments — including one of the most popular towing companies in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin — so what’s one more on the list? With the election quickly approaching, District 13 residents (including those in Bristol) will find out right away how closely they will need to pay attention to him before the primary election (see related story on sunprairestar.com).
Marilyn Ruffin — The incumbent Sun Prairie School Board member announced in early December she will not be seeking reelection to the board, but don’t think she will fade away. Her past involvement in the African American Parent Network alone means that she will be one to watch in 2021, but most certainly she’ll have a few things to say about some important issues facing the Sun Prairie Area School District and education in general.
Becky McCright — The Sun Prairie Fire Department Public Information Officer is ready to run for Ruffin’s Sun Prairie School Board seat, so she will be worth paying attention to in 2021.
She’s also the Community Risk Reduction Officer for the Sun Prairie Fire Department, so certainly there will be some public fire prevention education advocacy in her future — and in Sun Prairie’s.
Bill Baker — The Sun Prairie High School Cardinals football broadcaster, recent Ashley Award winner and host of Good Morning Sun Prairie recently tossed his hat into the ring for the District 2 Alder seat (see related story on sunprairiestar.com) currently held by Bob Jokisch.
How will he balance his campaign with equal time demands for alder, his Sun Prairie Lions Club and other community service and his real estate business? Those are questions worth asking, and why Baker is one worth watching in 2021.
Terry McIlroy — The incumbent District 1 Alder (and “Talk of the Town” co-host Don Hooser’s neighbor) just narrowly escaped exposure to COVID-19 from the TOTT co-host, but is ready to run in 2021 for the seat she was appointed to in 2020. Her past community involvements — including the Sun Prairie Public Library and the Library Foundation — translate to McIlroy being tapped in to her neighborhood (she has no choice with Hooser) and her community. That’s why she’s one to watch in 2021.
Amy Skicki — What will the Ashley Award winner who championed the Drive-Through Corn Fest in 2020 as the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director do for an encore? Curling with her fellow Sun Prairie Lions in the State Lions Curling Bonspiel in Medford!
Besides that?
Skicki will have plenty on her plate as she is tasked with resurrecting the annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, monthly chamber lunches and other activities for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce — all reasons why she’s one to watch in 2021.
Bob Power — The Colonial Club Executive Director has a tough funding hill to climb in 2021, as well as reviving StrawberryFest and the ColoniAle Fest in 2021. He’s already overseen some minor renovations in 2020 in the club, but like other non-profits, Power also has to fire up the staff and volunteers to rally support for seniors in Sun Prairie and northeastern Dane County.
Power’s powers of community outreach and persuasion — and some good, old-fashioned gumption — make him one worth watching in 2021.
Tom Anderson — 2020 was a disaster for local restaurateurs, right? Except for Buck & Honey’s, which opened a new restaurant in Waunakee to add to its successful Sun Prairie and Monona locations.
But as COVID-19 drags on even six months into 2021, what will happen to locally-owned establishments like Buck & Honey’s? Will customers come back as they get vaccinated for COVID-19, or are the days of eating in enclosed spaces gone?
The answers to all of these questions — as well as Anderson’s indefatigable team that includes executive chef Sammy Millan and his sister, Aimee — are why we think Tom Anderson is one worth watching in 2021.
Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) Board members and Sarah Wells — Now that downtown has a completed dedicated parking lot just a half-block from Main Street, what events will find their way to downtown Sun Prairie to bring visitors back to the community?
Will the BID work with the city to host an outstanding Groundhog Day in 2021? Will the Sun Prairie Museum host “Night in the Museum” sleepovers for kids in time for Halloween? Will outdoor downtown festivals like the Taste of Sun Prairie return to Cannery Square, or Angell Park? Will Santa visit with kids after the tree lighting in downtown Sun Prairie?
Downtown Events Coordinator Sarah Wells will be working with the BID Board and downtown merchants to create destination-friendly events and businesses, and probably answer many of those questions along the way. The importance of creating a customer-friendly atmosphere downtown makes Wells and the BID Board ones to watch in 2021.
Area residents — Yes, Sun Prairie area residents will be important to the health and success of the community of Sun Prairie in 2021. Will you stay home and inside even after you get vaccinated for COVID-19? Or will you act as if 2021 is a year-long spring fever and return to old haunts like Sun Prairie’s coffee shops, bars and restaurants to spend money like soupy sailors?
The City of Sun Prairie and area business owners certainly hope there is a happy medium, of course, but they also realize that you play that important part — and that you will be an important one to watch in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.