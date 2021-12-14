One injured in car-clinic collision

The sole occupant of this vehicle was transported by Sun Prairie EMS to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in a Dec. 14 single-vehicle collision with SSM Dean Clinic at 10 Tower Drive.
One person was injured in a single-vehicle collision at Dean Clinic, 10 Tower Drive, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.
At approximately 9:11 a.m., Garrison said Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to 10 Tower Drive in the City of Sun Prairie for a report of a vehicle crash involving a commercial structure.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue along with Sun Prairie Police and Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived on scene in less than five minutes from initial notification.
Garrison said on arrival, first in units found a small SUV that had struck the building, the occupant of the vehicle was no longer in the automobile and was being attended to by medical staff that worked in the building.
A worker did occupy a work station were the car penetrated the building but was not injured, the fire chief said.
The first-in engine worked to stabilize the vehicle, and evaluate the exterior building damage. The second arriving engine crew worked with Sun Prairie Police to evacuate the building and make an interior assessment.
"There was a report of a gas leak in the building which was unsubstantiated," Garrison said.
SPF&R crews thoroughly surveyed the structure noting no significant structural damage to the supporting members of the building.
City of Sun Prairie Building Inspection Department officials were called to the scene to confirm the structure was safe and the vehicle could be pulled from the building.
SPEMS transported the occupant of the vehicle to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
No additional injuries were reported from crews or bystanders at the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation. The occupancy was shut down for approximately 40 minutes. The building was turned over to Building Maintenance after city officials completed their evaluation of the structure. Estimated damage 20,000 to the structure.
Garrison said police, fire, and EMS worked collaboratively and effectively to command and mitigate the scene.