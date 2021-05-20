The Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) program is a collaborative effort of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Emory University, and Woodruff Health Sciences.
The ultimate goal is to improve survival from sudden cardiac death in the United States. Towards that effort, all EMS agencies in Wisconsin began participating in the registry within the last two years.
Dane County agencies, including Sun Prairie EMS, have been ahead of other agencies statewide, with all 23 Dane County EMS agencies having been reporting to CARES for almost 5 years.
Dane County Emergency Management recently published the 2020 CARES Report Summary, which highlights the great work that EMS agencies in Dane county have been doing, resulting in rates higher than the national average in both survival to hospital discharge and survival with good neurological outcomes.
In addition to being an enthusiastic participant in CARES registry, Sun Prairie EMS also dedicates significant time and effort to ensuring its performance in cardiac arrest cases is the best it can be.
The CARES statistics from within Sun Prairie are similar or better than the Wisconsin average, and tell a story about excellent quality of care in Sun Prairie that we are happy to share.
These metrics tell us that the majority of cardiac arrest incidents occur at home, so it is extremely valuable for family members to know how to do CPR. Another takeaway is that more than 25% of the time that someone experiences cardiac arrest, his or her heart rhythm might be able to be shocked back to normal; a situation in which having an AED would be beneficial.
A great many factors play into whether or not a person will survive a cardiac arrest event. Some factors, such as the type of cardiac dysrhythmia that occurs, and whether the person is alone when the event happens, are out of anyone’s control.
The good news is that there are many things that can be done to influence the outcomes of these tragic events in a positive way, and these statistics attest to the great work that Sun Prairie’s public safety teams have done.
The International Association of Fire Chiefs opines, “Sudden Cardiac Arrest is not just a job for emergency responders but rather a community-based issue that requires a community-based response. In no other medical situation is there such a vital reliance on the community.”
Sun Prairie EMS agrees; survival from cardiac arrest is a team effort, and we invite the entire community to consider their role in the team that works to help someone survive a cardiac arrest event. The numbers above tell the tale about where the community and the public safety teams can collaborate to form a strong team and help to improve someone’s chances of surviving a cardiac arrest event.
So, what can you do?
Learn Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)
In Sun Prairie, citizen bystanders witness cardiac arrest events almost one-third of the time, and those persons have the best opportunity to get CPR started immediately.
Sun Prairie EMS encourages all individuals to learn CPR, which is an easy skill that can be learned by virtually everyone. Even children as young as 9 years old can learn to save a life!
If you have never had a CPR class, or if it has been awhile since you learned CPR, classes and refreshers are available from many different entities here in Sun Prairie and around Dane County.
Know Where to Find an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)
An AED can shock the heart back into a life-sustaining rhythm and is the third step in the American Heart Association’s chain of survival (coming in only behind calling 911 and getting CPR started right away). When in public spaces such as grocery stores, gyms, shopping malls, etc., be on the lookout for where an AED is located.
Private citizens and business owners alike might also purchase AEDs for their home or business. AEDs are widely available from many different vendors and range in price from around $800 refurbished to around $1,500 brand new. Business owners may consider installing an AED in a prominent and publically accessible place, and then announcing their device to Sun Prairie EMS and on Pulse Point.
Sun Prairie EMS does not recommend one AED vendor or product over another, and individuals are encouraged to seek professional consultation on medical, legal, and installation matters.
Participate in Pulse Point
PulsePoint is a mobile phone application that is connected to the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center. Using GPS technology, PulsePoint sends information from the dispatch center that then immediately alerts CPR-trained individuals about cardiac arrest events in public areas within close proximity. Through the free PulsePoint Respond mobile app, individuals are also made aware of the location of the closest AEDs. PulsePoint works nationally, too, so wherever you are in the United States, you may still receive notification when someone requires immediate assistance.
For more information about CPR classes, public-access AEDs, the PulsePoint system, or any other question about EMS service, please contact EMS Chief Brian Goff by phone at 608-837-3604 or by email at bgoff@cityofsunprairie.com.
--Sun Prairie EMS