The Madison/Dane County King Coalition is pleased to announce that the 36th Annual City of Madison & Dane County observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday will feature NY Times best-selling author Eddie S. Glaude, Jr.
Glaude is known both for his inspiring oratory and ability to convene conversations that engage fellow citizens from all backgrounds — from young activists to corporate audiences looking for a fresh perspective.
He is currently the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and Chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton. He frequently appears in the media, as a columnist for TIME Magazine and as an MSNBC contributor on programs like Morning Joe and Deadline Whitehouse with Nicolle Wallace.
He regularly appears on Meet the Press on Sundays. Glaude is often described as “the quintessential Morehouse man,” having left his home in Moss Point, Mississippi at age 16 to begin studies at the historic black colleges and universities and alma mater of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The City-County Observance will take place on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.
The Observance will also feature presentation of the Madison-Dane County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Mayor of Madison Satya Rhodes-Conway. The MC for this year’s observance will be Angela Fitzgerald, host of Wisconsin Life on Wisconsin Public Television. Noted musician Leotha Stanley will lead a virtual version of MLK Community Choir.
More information and instructions to access the observance will be posted at http://mlkingcoalition.org
Dinner canceled; other event details listed
The MLK Community Dinner, which normally kicks off the King Holiday weekend has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other community events include:
Saturday, January 16
Women in Focus Dream Ball — Sponsored by Women In Focus, the ball raises money to provide college scholarships.
Visit https://womeninfocusmadison.org for more info.
MLK College Summit — Sponsored by The College Station. Ball raises money to provide college scholarships. The MLK College Summit is designed to help high school students and families get a jump start on college planning. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/236852934558406 for more info.
Sunday, January 17
Urban League Youth Recognition Breakfast -- The Virtual Breakfast will recognize nearly 250 Outstanding Middle and High School youth who were nominated by their schools for outstanding academic performance and service to their schools and community.
Additionally, the Betty Franklin-Hammonds Scholarships will be presented. There will be no cost to attend this year. More info by calling (608) 729-1211.
MLK Ecumentical Service -- An Ecumenical Worship Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2019 Fisher St., Madison.
Hosted by the King Coalition in partnership with a diverse group of faith community leaders, the MLK Ecumenical Service joins people together from diverse religious traditions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs in the spirit of brotherhood/ sisterhood to honor Dr. King’s dream of social justice and equality.
The service also seeks to develop the “beloved community” through spiritual inclusivity and recognition of our shared humanity. This year’s service includes remarks from:
• Pastor Everett Mitchell, Christ the Solid Rock;
• Pastor Karla Garcia, SS Morris AME Church;
• Pastor Sterling Lynk, Dekorra Lutheran Church;
• Reverend Karen Armina, James Reeb Unitarian Universal Congregation;
• Pastor Charles Yu, Blackhawk Church;
• Rabbi Andrea Steinberger, Hillel at University of Wisconsin;
• Pastor Roger Bertschausen, First Unitarian Society of Madison; and
• Minister Melva Bishop, Mt Zion Baptist Church (invited).
Instructions to view the online broadcast will be posted at http://mlkingcoalition.org.
Monday, January 18
MLK Youth Call to Service -- The King Coalition, in partnership with the City of Madison, Dane County, MSCR, Madison Out of School Time (MOST), Madison Public Library, United Way of Dane County, and the Urban League are pleased to invite middle and high school youth to attend.
The 2021 MLK Day Youth Call to Service will be held virtually on Monday, Jan. 18, from 1-4:30 p.m. Sessions will be conducted over Zoom and will feature local representatives.
This year’s partners include Simone Lawrence, The Hitterz Collective, Freedom Inc., and K. Sankofa. This is a completely free experience.
Attendees will receive a t-shirt and any necessary supplies for them to participate in the workshops. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required at https://mlkyouth2021.eventbrite.com/
The King Coalition was established in the fall of 1985 as a community group to plan the official City of Madison and Dane County observances of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.
The coalition brings people from all walks of life together in the spirit of true brotherhood and sisterhood to commemorate the life and accomplishments of this renowned leader of the civil rights movement.
King Coalition events encourage the people of Dane County to reaffirm their commitment to building a just community out of our racial, religious and economic diversity.
More information about the weeklong observance may be found online at http://mlkingcoalition.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.