Wisconsin had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 19, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Temperatures were normal to above normal across the state. Sections of southern and northern Wisconsin received noticeable precipitation, but the center portions received little to no rain. Dryer areas reported soil moisture still short of adequate. Corn silage, hay, and winter wheat are receiving the most attention, with row crop harvest beginning in some areas.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 12% very short, 16% short, 68% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 13% very short, 14% short, 69% adequate and 4% surplus.
Corn is reported 97% in the dough stage or beyond. Ninety percent of corn is dented, 1 day ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the 5-year average. Thirty-six percent of corn was mature, 4 days behind last year but 2 days ahead of average. Harvest has begun with 1% harvested. Corn condition was 75% good to excellent, one percentage point above last week. Corn silage is 56% harvested, 1 day behind last year but 8 days ahead of the average
Soybeans are reported 90% coloring, 1 day ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. Fifty-two percent of soybeans are dropping leaves, even with last year but 4 days ahead of the average. Soybean harvest is 2% complete. Soybean condition was 73% good to excellent, the same as last week.
Potato harvest is reported 52% complete. Potato condition is rated 86% good to excellent, even with last week.
Winter wheat planting was 29% complete, 9 days behind last year but 2 days ahead of the average. Twelve percent of winter wheat was emerged, 2 days behind last year but 3 days ahead of the average
The 4th cutting of alfalfa hay is 82% complete, 4 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition was rated 63% good to excellent, 3 percentage points above last week.
Fall tillage was reported at 2% complete.