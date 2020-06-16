Adam Gross from the City of Sun Prairie recently announced 2020 Street Rehabilitation Projects on several streets.
The contractor will begin the concrete curb and gutter work starting the week of 6/15 on Old Indian Mound Trail, Glenview Lane, Westover Circle, Arrowhead Circle, Sunnyview Lane, Thunderbird Lane, Sumter Circle and Walbridge Circle. This work will last approximately two weeks.
Gross said once this work is completed, the contractor will pulverize the existing street surface and begin grading for the new asphalt.
