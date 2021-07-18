A new children’s dental office will arrive at the Grand on Main development if the Sun Prairie City Council approves a recommendation vote taken July 13 by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission.
Children’s Dental Center of Madison is seeking approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow for the Children’s Dental Center, a single story, approximately 10,000 sq. ft. single-tenant office building at 250 N. City Station Drive.
City Panner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. said in his report to the commission that the proposed facility would be located at the northeast corner of the Grand on Main development, and is located within the Kraemer Development, LLC Planned Development.
The Kraemer General Development Plan (GDP) for Grand on Main allows a variety of commercial and office uses in this location, and includes site development and architectural design standards that must be followed for the development of this lot. The construction of this structure would represent the complete build-out of the Grand on Main development.
Access to the new Children’s Dental Center would be provided by two existing accesses on North City Station Drive and be integrated into the shared parking and circulation system that has been developed for the proposed building as well as adjacent properties within the development. The facility would be primarily clad with brick masonry and stone, with metal siding accents as well as metal coping and trim.
Gritzmacher wrote in his report that event though the main access to the facility is oriented towards the parking lot, comparable architectural detailing is present on all sides and, pedestrian access has been provided to North City Station Drive.
Other action
• Quarra Stone items OK’d. Acting on staff recommendations, the commission approved a resolution allowing for the expansion of Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 12, and recommended city council approval of an annexation of 40.802 acres of land, located in the 1700 block of Columbus Street in the Town of Bristol, to the city for the proposed facility.
City Economic Development Specialist Taylor Brown and Todd Taves from Ehlers Associates recommended the commission action for the TIF District 12 expansion in separate reports to the commission.
Ria Hull, a planner with MSA Professional Services who is working with the City Planning Division until a new full-time planning director can be hired, backed a commission approval recommendation to the council for the annexation. If the council approves the annexation, the property will be zoned suburban industrial until the final Quarra Stone plan can be approved by the council.
• Providence proposal backed. Acting on a recommendation from Hull, the commission voted to recommend city council approval of a two-lot Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divest lands located at 3100 Pleasant St. and 3116-3118 Prospect Drive from the Providence Square Condominiums.
• Pickleball court OK’d. Acting on a recommendation from City Planner Sarah Sauer, the commission backed council approval of an amendment to the Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct park improvements in Outlot 89, located on Leopold Way, east of Brown Bear Way and Koshkonong Way.
Sauer wrote in her recommendation to the commission that Veridian Homes is seeking council approval of improvements consisting of two pickleball courts, a scenic lookout area, a pergola and a gathering area. No lights will be installed at the pickleball courts, which limits play to daytime hours.
The proposal has been reviewed by Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom and was discussed earlier this year by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, according to discussion during the plan commission meeting.
City Community Development Director Scott Kugler also said there is a 50-50 cost share for the project, with the city covering 50 percent and Veridian the other half. A development agreement for the improvements is currently being drafted, according to Kugler.