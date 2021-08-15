Survey: Majority of city employees satisfied with job

A recent survey shows that the majority of City of Sun Prairie employees are satisfied with their jobs.
City officials also found despite the recent departure of city department heads and administrators, employee turnover rates were comparable to other years.
Survey numbers found 87.7 percent of employees were satisfied with their pay, 86 percent rated their department as working well together and 78 percent said their supervisor was friendly and helpful.
The majority of employees reported that the city’s benefits meet their needs, with 19 percent saying it didn’t.
Written survey comments found that some employees didn’t think their wages matched others in the Dane County area or reflected their workload.
About half of the city’s 250 employees responded to the survey giving feedback on salary, benefits and supervisor communication. The majority of responses came from employees in the police department, public service and the Sun Prairie Public Library.
“I feel really assured that most people enjoy their job with the city,” Human Resource Director Brenda Sukenik said while presenting the data at the Aug. 10 Personnel Committee.
Sukenik said the survey helped gauge city employees’ response to return to the office after having the ability to work remotely during the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City employees who responded to the survey reported that their work area was clean, comfortable, safe and healthy. Sukenik said 51 percent of written responses showed employees were satisfied with their physical workspace, or would be satisfied once the city hall renovation project was completed.
City buildings closed to the public during the 2020 Safer at Home order, with some employees working from home.
After re-opening during the summer of 2020, city buildings shut down on Nov. 18, 2020, limiting access to phone call or virtual, and if that wasn’t possible in-person appointments. Sun Prairie City Hall and the Westside Community building reopened to the public on April 2021 after being closed for more than five months to curb the spread of COVID-19.
HVAC filter upgrades, plexiglass shields, social distancing and extra COVID-19 protocol cleaning have been installed at city buildings to keep staff and the public safe.
Employees in written comments said physical and public spaces need improvements to better serve the public.
The city’s annual turnover (non-seasonal) rate was 11 percent in 2021, the same as the last two years. Sukenik said it may have seemed higher with department heads and administrators leaving the city in the last year but that wasn’t the case.