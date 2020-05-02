Sun Prairie Community Schools, the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) and the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club of Sun Prairie are throwing a virtual family fun night from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, May 8 on the SPASD's You Tube channel.
The party online is for ALL families in Sun Prairie.
Throughout the year, Sun Prairie Community Schools hosts family nights at its schools, and is missing the ability to celebrate with the community!
Families are invited to connect on Facebook LIVE or the Sun Prairie Area School District YouTube channel on Friday, May 8 from 6-7 p.m. for a variety of family fun activities, including a dance party with many Sun Prairie school mascots, a dance lesson, a cooking demo and a performance by the Piano Gal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.