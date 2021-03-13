Acting on a staff recommendation, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on March 9 recommended council approval to annex 35.22 acres of land from the Village of Windsor.
The land, owned by Merry Brothers Enterprises, is located south of Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive.
City Planner Sarah Sauer showed commissioners a concept plan for a single family residential subdivision containing 38 single family homes — with a density of one dwelling unit per acre — but emphasized nothing has been formally proposed for the property.
In her staff report, Sauer wrote the Merry land is included within the Boundary Adjustment Area (BAA) as identified in the three-party Cooperative Plan between the City of Sun Prairie, Village of Windsor, and the Village of DeForest. The Token Creek Corridor provides a physical separation defining the BAA.
The Cooperative Plan indicates that all of the land within the BAA shall occur within the City of Sun Prairie and be served by a full range of city services and facilities.
But because of the Cooperative Plan, land identified within the BAA may be annexed into the city as an attachment, and does not require a public hearing prior to adoption. The annexation petition was reviewed with respect to the Cooperative Plan as well as the city’s comprehensive plan.
The commission voted 8-0, with one member absent, to recommend the annexation.
Official map updates backed
Following a one-minute public hearing, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the council approve annual updates to the Official City Map
City Planner Phillip Gritzmacher Jr. pointed out in his staff report that city ordinances require regular updates of the Official City Map.
The most recent update to the Official Map took place in 2016 to account for significant changes to the transportation network west Highway 151.
Significant changes between the existing and proposed maps include:
• Addition of plats approved since 2009;
• Addition of infrastructure built since 2009;
• Potential future infrastructure approved in 2019 Comprehensive Plan added to sheets; and
• Addition of a parks-specific sheet.
Gritzmacher recommended the map be updated annually to account for changing plans due to market forces, development trends, and other pertinent factors that can occur over time. A more robust update to the map and any required ordinance modifications will be brought before the Sun Prairie Plan Commission in early 2022.
District 1 Alder and Plan Commissioner Steve Stocker asked whether the map could be accessed online, or if it is printed.
Gritzmacher said the map would end up on the planning page on the city website.
“Someone could print it if they wanted to,” Gritzmacher said.
Stocker also asked whether it would make more sense to post the updates as they happen.
Gritzmacher said updates to the Official City Map require a public hearing before they are implemented.
Alders voted 8-0 to recommend final city council approval of the Official City Map updates.
Explore Museum on April 13 agenda
Explore Children’s Museum is tentatively scheduled to be part of the commission’s April 13 agenda, when the museum will seek approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for 1433 W. Main St., where Heads Up Hair Salon and Subway are also currently located.
Explore Children’s Museum of Sun Prairie is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children, caregivers and communities with the goal of creating opportunities for children and adults to take an active role in the learning process through collaboration, meaningful content and play. Learn more online at https://www.explorecm.org/.
Other April 13 tentative agenda items include:
David Sweet — A CUP for an outdoor sales use (auto sales) at 922 S. Bird St.
Prime Global — Renewal of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) for 298 S. Grand Ave. for a multi-tenant commercial building to be constructed on vacant land.
VH Smith’s Crossing II LLC — Final plat for the second addition to Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition. City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the plat includes 84 single family lots.
Colorado Ave LLC — A PIP for 108 multi-family units at 140 North Thompson Road and a 4-lot CSM. Semmann said this is the first phase of the Gebhardt Development Colorado Commons project.
GNF Properties LLC — A PIP for 14 live-work units at 3011 and 3012 Prospect Drive in the Providence neighborhood.
Semmann said more agenda items could be added before the filing deadline for the April 13 meeting, which will result in a packed Zoom meeting for commissioners.
Mayor Paul Esser asked whether or not the City of Sun Prairie Planning staffers were busy.
Semmann replied that the department is getting questions about available lots in the Sun Prairie Business Park, in addition to other development inquiries and meeting with the developers proposing to build on the Merry land.
“So,” Semmann concluded, “we’re still on the map.”
