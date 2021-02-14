The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is among the 88% of statewide law enforcement agencies using at least one form of recording device among its officers — but not every SPPD officer uses a body camera.
On Jan. 21, statewide data on the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras became available for Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) worked with Wisconsin law enforcement to collect data and found that out of 434 responding agencies, 88% indicated using at least one form of recording device among their officers, with 48% of respondents like SPPD indicating the use of both dashboard and body-worn cameras.
In the SPPD, all sworn patrol officers, community service officers, and patrol sergeants are issued body-worn cameras, according to Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD.
But not SPPD detectives — for safety reasons.
“Detectives are not issued body-worn cameras,” Cox said in an email responding to a request for an interview about the DOJ statistics last week.
“Detectives are often not wearing uniforms for purpose of their position and investigations,” Cox explained. “The body-worn cameras are bulky and quite noticeable for what they are. Often times during a detectives normal course of investigations or surveillance, any object that would identify them as an officer immediately could be less than ideal.”
The data — collected by the DOJ Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA) in November 2020 — helps the public to gain a better understanding of the implementation of body-worn and dashboard cameras in police departments across the state.
A total of 434 out of 553 law enforcement agencies responded to the data request. Other highlights of the data include:
• 170 agencies use only one form of camera recording device.
• 208 agencies (76% of agencies that used body cameras) indicated they had as many body cameras as officers so that every officer who uses a body camera would have a dedicated device.
• 54 agencies indicated that they do not have any form of recording device.
• 37 agencies (66%) reported being interested in the implementation of devices.
• When asked about prohibitive factors preventing the use of recording devices, 87% cited cost.
• 65% of agencies who do not use either form of recording device has an agency operating budget of less than $1 million.
• The most frequently indicated barriers to full recording device implementation are device cost and the cost of recording/preserving footage.
• Video footage of both body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras is retained for at least 90 days by most agencies — and longer by SPPD.
“All body camera footage is kept for at least 120 days,” Cox explained. The SPPD was among 135 agencies statewide in the DOJ survey that archive their footage 3 to 6 months.
“This gives an adequate amount of time in order to review the content and verify whether the content needs to be saved for a longer period of time either as evidence or for other administrative reasons,” Cox added.
If the video is not classified as evidence or for other administrative reasons within that time period, the video is purged.
Otherwise, once the video is classified, it remains in the system for a much longer time period depending upon the classification, according to Cox.
“Body-worn camera footage requires a very large amount of memory space,” Cox added. “Steps are needed in order to assure available memory space for any new data.”
As for squad cameras, the SPPD also uses them, but those who don’t have body cameras also don’t have squad cameras for the same reasons, Cox said.
“All patrol squad and CSO [Community Service Officer] vehicles are outfitted with dashboard cameras,” Cox explained. “Vehicles that are not marked or utilized primarily by patrol vehicles are not equipped with dashboard cameras.
“All patrol based and/or CSO vehicles are utilized daily for public interaction and often times would require video recording of actions on scene including traffic stop contacts, crash investigations, and response to crimes in progress,” Cox added. “Detective and/or unmarked vehicles often are utilized for covert operations that would require more anonymity than our patrol squad vehicles.”
As for the cost of the cameras, the SPPD responded that is costs between $500,000 and $599,999 to use and maintain the system. Eight other state law enforcement agencies indicated they spend between $500,000 and $999,000 to use and maintain their video systems (body cameras, squad cameras or both).
“This data provides—for the first time—a statewide overview of the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras by law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin. It also provides further clarity about the barriers to implementation,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul, who heads the Wisconsin DOJ. “Thank you to the law enforcement agencies across the state that helped with the collection of this data.”
