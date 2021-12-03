Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 28, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Most of the state received little precipitation, although areas near the Upper Peninsula received a quarter to a half an inch. Corn harvest is almost complete and some manure is still being applied.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 6 percent very short, 20 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Ninety-six percent of corn for grain was harvested, compared to the 5-year average of only 86% harvested on this date. Moisture content at harvest for grain was reported at 17 percent.
Winter wheat condition rated 77 percent good to excellent, 3 percentage points below last week.
Fall tillage was 90 percent complete, compared to the 5-year average of 71% on this date.
This is the final weekly Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition of the season. The USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service thanks the many farmers and FSA, NRCS, Extension, and agribusiness personnel who provided the information for this report each week.
The new season of Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition is scheduled to begin April 4, 2022.