Wisconsin had 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 29, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures were above normal, with a band of heavy precipitation all the way from southeast Minnesota through Green Bay and Sheboygan, with some areas reporting more than 5 inches.
The weather system damaged some crops in the more severe areas. There is very mixed weather throughout the state, with some areas still suffering from drought while other areas are enduring excess precipitation. White mold is reported on soybeans in several counties. Field activities included oat, corn silage, and hay harvest. Some producers are planting winter wheat.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 10% short, 65% adequate and 18% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 12% short, 64% adequate and 15% surplus.
Corn is reported 83% in the dough stage or beyond, 3 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Forty-six percent of corn is dented, 2 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Two percent of corn was mature. Corn condition was 78% good to excellent, three percentage points above last week.
Soybeans are reported 95% setting pods, 1 day behind last year but 6 days ahead of the average. Nineteen percent of the soybeans are coloring, 1 day ahead of last year and 6 days ahead of the average. Several areas reported some fields beginning to drop leaves, with an estimated 1% statewide. Soybean condition was 75% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
Oats are 85% harvested, 7 days behind last year but 2 days ahead of the average.
Potato harvest is reported 27% complete. Potato condition is rated 92% good to excellent, even with last week.
The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 88% complete, 4 days behind last year but 1 day ahead of average. The 4th cutting is 32% complete, 4 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 74% good to excellent, one percentage point better than last week.
Pasture condition was rated 61% good to excellent, the same as last week.