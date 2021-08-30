City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor for the North Bird Street street reconstruction project plans to pour the east half (northbound side) of North Bird Street on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The curing time is typically five to seven days until it is open to traffic, according to Christenson.
The contractor will have some curb and gutter work tom complete, along with asphalt pavement on the side streets and pavement markings to install during the week prior to opening the street to through traffic.