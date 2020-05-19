Wisconsin had 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 17, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Dry conditions and below normal temperatures continued through the middle of this week. Planting progressed rapidly for small grains, corn, soybeans, alfalfa, potatoes and spring vegetables.
Cold soil temperatures and frosty nights continued to suppress crop development, however. Though corn planting was well ahead of normal, corn emergence was close to normal.
Hay stands were still short, and some reporters noted that fall alfalfa plantings did not make it through the winter.
One reporter noted frost damage to blooming orchards and commented that fruit producers were expecting yield losses. Heavy rain fell on Sunday, halting fieldwork but improving dry soil conditions.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 2% very short, 9% short, 74% adequate and 15% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 6% short, 74% adequate and 19% surplus.
Spring tillage was 91% complete, 27 days ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of the 5-year average.
Corn planting was 81% complete, 25 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Corn emerged was 15%, 11 days ahead of last year and 2 days behind the average.
Soybean planting was 61% complete, 24 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average.
Oats planted were reported as 88% complete, 21 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. Oats emerged was 56%, 16 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the average
Potato planting was 80% complete, five days ahead of last year and one day ahead of the average.
Winter wheat was rated 69% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 63% in good to excellent condition, improving 4 percentage points from last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.