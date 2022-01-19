Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated the following cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022:
Antwon D. Amos, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 17, $149.20.
Autumn R. Benson, Sun Prairie, operating vehicle with suspended registration Dec. 8, $98.80.
Jeff B. Brown, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, $124; non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80; operation motor vehicle without insurance, $124; failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign, $98.80; all occurred Dec. 8.
Benito G. Capasso, Madison, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation Dec. 12, $136.60.
Mary L. Craig, DeForest, failure to yield right-of-way from stop sign Dec. 7, $98.80.
Lacquita J. Davis, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 12, $98.80.
April M. Fletcher, Wisconsin Dells, operating while suspended Dec. 14, $124.
Kenneth L. Fowler, Sun Prairie, non-registration of motor vehicle Nov. 29, $98.80.
Jeffrey S. Gruss, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 17, $149.20.
Adrain L. Harris, Madison, operating after revocation, $124; towing with improper safety chains, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; obstructing traffic, $98.80; all occurred Dec. 16.
Tawana N. Horton, Madison, operating a motor vehicle without insurance Dec. 18, $124.
Valerie K. Houthuizen, Madison, theft of movable property valued at less than $2,500 Nov. 9, $691.
Jeffrey C. Johnson, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Dec. 8, $124.
Lee A. Jones, Middleton, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Dec. 17, $149.20.
Lorien J. Jordan, Monona, speeding on highway or street within city limits Dec. 17, $149.20.
Heather Kalinowski, Sun Prairie, rabies vaccine required for dog or cat license Dec. 2, $92.50.
Hannah R. Lease, Stoughton, operating motor vehicle without insurance Dec. 16, $124.
Perfecta G. Lira, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Dec. 2, $98.80.
Deontrae C. McIntosh, Sun Prairie, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Nov. 30, $149.20.
Rodney L, Moore, Fitchburg, operating motor vehicle without valid driver’s license Dec. 8, $124.
Isatou Nyass, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Dec. 9, $124.
Jaxon Q. Sadowski, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Oct. 29, dismissed.
Tanea Tunkara, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Dec. 12, $98.80.
Sarah A. Wickless, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration Nov. 3, $98.80.
Simeon A. Zeas Machado, Marshall, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Dec. 10.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes