The Bougie Building could be the beneficiary of a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant without which the building may not be constructed in its proposed form.
That’s because the Sun Prairie City Council on March 16 approved a resolution authorizing the city to submit a Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant application to WEDC for the building.
City of Sun Prairie Economic Development Specialist Taylor Brown wrote in a memo to the council that city staff has been working with Adam Bougie and his team on the final items regarding closing and construction of the 15,000 sq. ft. Bougie Building at the corner of Main and Vine streets that will be the new home of Glass Nickel Pizza and 10 apartment units. Bougie decided last year to delay construction of the building until spring of 2021.
But in gathering the costs for construction, quotes for materials are double the 2020 estimates in some areas, according to Brown’s memo.
“The primary increase is an additional $100,000 due to the cost of the lumber for the framing of the building and other smaller cumulative increases,” Brown wrote. “Adam has been in contact with staff on ways to potentially cut more decorative items from his budget to make up for this expense.”
Brown said the city has been in contact with WEDC regarding other grant funding cycles, and the prospect of this project qualifying for a CDI grant was discussed.
“The regional representative at WEDC thought it would be a great fit given the gap in financing since the project was approved in 2020,” Brown wrote.
The approval by the council allows the city to complete the grant application with the help of the developer.
Under the CDI program, the city would be awarded the grant, acting as a pass through for the funds. After the developer provides the city paid invoices, the city reimburses the developer expenses with the grant funds.
The monies will all pass through TID 14, Brown wrote in the memo, and the city would be required to pay for an audit of the grant funds as a reporting requirement.
“Economic Development and the Finance Departments have worked together on these types of grants in the past, most recently the grant that helped pay for the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan,” Brown wrote.
For the 2021 funding cycle, applications are due April 1, and Brown wrote that the city staff is confident it will have a completed application ready for the upcoming deadline because much of the data is on file from the developer already.
“If the city is awarded this grant, staff will be providing an amendment to the existing financial assistance agreement that will be brought before this body for approval,” Brown wrote.
Brown said during the council meeting that the grant funding could be up to $250,000.
If the CDI grant is approved by WEDC — and Brown said she was confident that would happen — a second development agreement will need to be approved by the council and Bougie, and that Bougie is also aware of that.
Alders unanimously approved the resolution authorizing the grant application.
Order for Outdoor Dining extended
As part of the council’s Consent Agenda, alders voted to extend an order allowing temporary outdoor dining facilities through October of 2021.
Last June, the council adopted an emergency order allowing staff approval of temporary outdoor dining facilities at restaurants, bars and taverns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original order was initially extended through October 31, 2020, but was further extended through April 14.
On March 2, alders directed staff to prepare resolutions that would extend the emergency outdoor dining rules beyond April 14.
The resolution essentially re-adopts what was approved in November, but extends the timeframe to October 20, 2021.
“Due to the rapidly changing nature of vaccine availability and the recently adopted federal legislation to combat the COVID pandemic,” City Planning Director Tim Semmann wrote in a memo to the council, “staff recommends an approximate six-month extension of the current rules, at which time the state of emergency and associated need to promulgate rules under an emergency order can be re-evaluated.”
Alders unanimously agreed, approving the item after it was pulled from the Consent Agenda and briefly discussed.
The order still requires establishments requesting outdoor dining approval to submit a plan to the Planning Department for review by city agencies including law enforcement, building inspection and planning.
