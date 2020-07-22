The 16th annual Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation Golf Outing is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at The Oaks Golf Course in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Registration includes green fees, a cart with GPS, range balls, tee gifts, lunch and a heavy hors d’oeuvres reception following golf.
Competitors will be divided into two separate divisions, allowing contestants the opportunity to compete with individuals in their own age group. Division one will be made up of contestants ages 65 and younger. Division two will be contestants ages 65 and older.
Winners in both divisions will receive prizes.
To register to golf in the event, log on to https://wisvetsmuseum.com/wisvetsevent/16th-annual-wvmf-golf-outing-sponsored-by-wps-health-solutions/. The outing costs $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome before Aug. 1.
To learn more about sponsor packages or to sign up to sponsor this event, contact Jennifer Carlson at jennifer.carlson@wvmfoundation.com or call 608-261-0536.
All proceeds from the golf outing event support educational programs and exhibits at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
