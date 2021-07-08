The City of Sun Prairie is pursuing the development of a citywide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program.
The city is requesting assistance to identify blind spots and processes that perpetuate systemic injustice, identify current successes, and areas for improvement.
The City of Sun Prairie is looking for a consultant to recommend strategies for what next the steps are in developing a DEI framework.
The equity audit is offered in two parts and proposals can be submitted for one or both. An overview for requested services include:
Part One – Internal Organizational Review
• Review existing data, practices, policies, and programs
• Identify strengths and weaknesses through a DEI lens in workplace culture and operations
• Assess compensation and pay policies for equity
• Strategize for recruitment and retention
• Additional items included in proposal
Part Two – City Services
• Conduct a community engagement campaign to identify strengths and weaknesses in how we serve our community through a DEI lens
• Review policies and activities, including land use policies and policy recommendations
• Recognize any barriers that limit access to services
• Identify departments and current initiatives being implemented that are culturally responsive, equitable, and inclusive; and those that are not
The intended outcome for each part is to understand industry best practices and implement a strategy to move forward in our journey of advancing equity, honoring our diverse identity, and creating an inclusive culture.
“It is essential that we learn where our internal and external blind spots are and implement actionable steps that will leads us towards an equitable and inclusive path for our staff and the residents we serve,” said City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
The deadline for electronic or print submissions is Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4 p.m.
To review the Equity Audit Request For Proposals, Draft Contract for Professional Services, and a history of DEI efforts accomplished by the city, please visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/1431/Equity-Audit.