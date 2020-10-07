A group of Sun Prairie Area School District residents — including one former Sun Prairie School Board member — is urging the board to adopt a resolution in support of law enforcement.
The sample resolution was sent to the board as part of public comment for its Monday, Sept. 28 meeting agenda, but not acted upon by the board.
Former board member John Welke emailed the resolution and asked for the board to act on it. “While SPASD residents drafting up proposals like this is not common,” Welke said, “it is not unprecedented.”
A sworn law enforcement officer for 30-plus years, Welke wrote the resolution was needed because of “current attacks on law enforcement” and the impact on morale, and “if left unreduced, could seriously damage the current strong relationship the district enjoys with local law enforcement.”
As a former board member, Welke said he was familiar with the “generous investment taxpayers have made” to provide quality facilities and resources. “All district resources, human and physical, need to be protected by law enforcement to the fullest extent possible,” Welke added.
“It is my hope that the board uses this resolution as a basis to reaffirm its commitment and support to local law enforcement,” Welke added.
The resolution pointed out that in May 2019, the Sun Prairie School Board president signed a proclamation recognizing the importance of local law enforcement to safeguard students and staff, and the importance of Sun Prairie Police Liaison Officers in the district, as well as the SPASD’s “strong relationship with the Sun Prairie Police Department.”
The resolution states the board, administrators, teachers, staff, parents and community members of the district “are united in our efforts to provide safe learning and recreational environments for all students, staff, parents, visitors and volunteers.”
The resolution resolves the board and administration “reaffirm the importance of a good relationship with local law enforcement and fully support efforts to enforce laws, safeguard students, staff, and visitors and to protect district property including but not limited to enforcement of crimes against others, gun possession/use laws, vandalism/criminal damage to property, harassment and illicit drug possession/use on all school property.”
“I support John Welke’s proposal 100%,” wrote Randy Vant Hoff, a Sun Prairie resident.
“I am not a resident of Sun Prairie but am the father of a Sun Prairie Police Officer,” wrote John Konopacki. “As a retired law enforcement officer, I find it very troubling to have said resolution, but because some of our educators find it necessary to vilify police departments, it is needed. I have more comments on this subject but I will save them for your superintendent.”
Konopacki may have been referring to an Empower Wisconsin report about a Sun Prairie freshman English assignment requiring students to compare police officers to Nazis.
According to the article, the English teacher asked students to explain the conflicts represented in an Isthmus article entitled “Wake Up Madison,” ; connect an idea from the article to what was read from the 1960 book Night by Elie Wiesel about his experiences with his father in Nazi German concentration camps at the height of the Holocaust; and to describe a time students have been in conflict with an authority figure as well as how they responded.
“I am in support of John Welke’s proposed Law Enforcement resolution, and ask that I be recorded in support of it being placed on a future agenda and passed by the board,” wrote Sun Prairie resident Mark Brehmer. “I also ask that a clause be added honoring those that have never returned from their last shift, for their sacrifice, and their dedication to their profession and our protection.”
“We respectfully request that the school district maintain a strong relationship with the Sun Prairie Police Department to strategize about, and implement, meaningful initiatives to keep our children safe in schools — from proactive measures to relationship building, including a physical presence in our schools,” wrote Sun Prairie resident Joseph M. Lee.
“I am emailing you to let you know that I fully support the resolution that John Welke will present at the school board meeting,” wrote Sun Prairie resident Kevin Nelson. “I would like my support included as public comment.”
“I am a Sun Prairie resident of 20 years, with two students in the Sun Prairie school system,” wrote David Lunney. “I support John Welke’s resolution and want my support included as public comment.”
“Please add my name to the list of district residents supporting John Welke’s resolution supporting law enforcement,” wrote Sun Prairie resident Mary Wagner. “I would like my name included in public comments.”
“I would like to state that I fully agree with the Law Enforcement Support Resolution submitted by John Welke to the Sun Prairie School Board,” wrote Sun Prairie resident Scott Wagner. “Please include my support in public comments.”
“As a current resident of Sun Prairie and a graduate of SPHS in 1976,” wrote Sun Prairie resident Mark Janikowski, “I am in full support of this resolution. Feel free to use my name publicly.”
“I am in 100% support of John’s resolution of law enforcement,” wrote Mark Tiltrum of Sun Prairie, “and want my support included as public comment.”
“I support the law enforcement resolution proposed by John Welke,” wrote Sun Prairie resident Bradley Smith, “and would like my support included as public comment. Thank you.”
During the meeting, most of the resolution was read, but not all of it. No references were made to the Empower Wisconsin article or the English assignment.
No action was taken on the resolution during the meeting because of a board policy that prevents any action on comments from district residents.
