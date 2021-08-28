Sabirath waited with her two small boys in anticipation as Habitat for Humanity broke ground in Sun Prairie last week on its largest development in the state—and her first home.
“It is very important to have our first home so we can build family memories and provide our sons a safe and secure home,” Sabirath told the crowd gathered for the Aug. 18 groundbreaking ceremony of the Town Hall Crossing project.
The far east side 62-acre development will include 48 Habitat homes, doubling Habitat’s presence in the City for Sun Prairie. The first families expect to move in next year.
The development, which will be built out over five phases at the intersection of Town Hall Drive and State Highway 19, includes market-rate houses, attracting buyers with its convenience to downtown Sun Prairie, schools and businesses.
The Habitat for Humanity program makes home purchases affordable through low construction expenses, volunteer labor, and low or no-interest mortgages. Homeowners have to make a down payment and have a monthly mortgage. They must also put in sweat equity by helping to build their home and support the organization. Sabirath and her husband are looking forward to working on their house.
City of Sun Prairie officials welcome Habitat because it brings more affordable housing to the city, a boon for economic development—with workers moving in to take jobs with Sun Prairie employers. City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser praised the Habitat project, along with other state and local elected officials and project partners.
“We need Habitat,” Esser said. “We need workforce housing in our community and need to get behind that and make that happen because the capitalist market can not make affordable housing happen, we have to step in.”
Habitat homebuyers earn 30-60 percent of the Dane County Area Median Income ($30,950-$61,860 gross income for a family of four). Monthly mortgage payment are based on 28% of homebuyer’s gross income.
Dane County, the fastest-growing county in the state, is an expensive place to live compared with other parts of Wisconsin. Seniors, people with disabilities, underemployed and the lower and middle class are the hardest hit by escalating home and rent prices.
Experts say numbers will increase if the county doesn’t start focusing on building more affordable housing—ranging from 650-1,200 per year over the next 25 years to eliminate projected affordable housing gaps. The city is in the process of doing a citywide housing study to analyze current and future needs.
This summer Habitat finished up its Vandenberg project this year. Over the last two decades, Habitat has built 48 homes in Sun Prairie, housing 119 children and 68 adults. The effort has added $7.2 million to the city’s tax base.