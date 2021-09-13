Following a closed session by the Sun Prairie City Council on Friday Sept. 10, the Sun Prairie City Council officially accepted the resignation of City Attorney Mark Leonard.
All alders attended the meeting remotely, including City Council President Steve Stocker, who left the city council chambers to attend the meeting remotely by laptop in another room at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
The resignation had been anticipated since Leonard’s widely publicized June 10 incident at Ripp’s Bar in Waunakee and his subsequent charge in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 19.
Leonard, age 61, was suspended from his City of Sun Prairie attorney position after the charges were filed.
A bar patron told police that Leonard had handguns at the bar on June 10 and was showing the handguns to other customers, according to the criminal complaint.
Another bar patron told police that Leonard, who he described as intoxicated, pointed the gun at him but that he didn’t think Leonard knew what he had done. The bar patron then went outside and called 911 around 11:55 p.m that Thursday.
Waunakee Police made contact with Leonard at Ripp’s Bar and removed a Glock 34 and a Glock 43, from Leonard’s holster and waistband, along with a full 9mm magazine on the top of the bar where Leonard reportedly was sitting.
A bartender at Ripp’s Bar told Leonard that he could not have guns at that bar but that she was afraid to call the police because she feared for her safety, according to the criminal complaint.
The bartender at Ripp’s said she did not see Leonard point the guns at anyone.
Security camera footage, obtained by Waunakee Police, reportedly shows Leonard with a handgun in his hip holster and that he was showing the guns to other bar customers, according to the criminal complaint.
Leonard told police that he did have any intoxicants at the bar and drank “two to three glasses of wine” before coming to the bar.
He also told police that he didn’t remember going into the bar and what he was doing there, but stated that he was doing nothing obnoxious.
Leonard’s preliminary breath test was 0.17, twice the legal limit of .08 for Wisconsin motorists, according to the criminal complaint.
The judge handling Leonard’s initial appearance ordered the former city attorney to stay away from alcohol and firearms and not have contact with a bar employee, as part of his bond conditions. Attorney Corey Chirafisi, who appeared for Leonard at the Aug. 19 virtual Dane County Circuit Court initial appearance, said Leonard would remain mute on the charges.
When he submitted his resignation, Leonard was on paid leave from the City of Sun Prairie. The Sun Prairie Star has officially requested the total amount of Leonard’s severance as well as the salary he collected while on leave from the City of Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Star has also requested copies of an internal investigation of Leonard as well as copies of any emails, chats, messages or texts between city officials in relation to the incident and Leonard’s resignation.
Matthew P. Dregne was appointed the interim city attorney in early July.
Leonard is scheduled for a Nov. 19 pre-trial conference hearing.
--Jennifer Fetterly contributed to this report.