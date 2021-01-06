Terri Sorg’s books have a wonderful way of connecting the messages on the pages to what’s on the minds and moods of many families across the country.
She came up with the idea of a Heart Fairy from her own experience of searching for love. “Above all, loving yourself is about acceptance, with no judgment of yourself or others,” she said.
“Being a caretaker of others during my nursing career helped me feel valuable, but it also led to feeling burned out,” Sorg said. “While I was spending energy caring for others I wasn’t spending any time on myself. Even though I was looking for ways to improve myself and acquire skills for my career, I didn’t realize I was missing the art of loving myself. Now I realize that anxiety itself also prevented me from loving myself.”
Sorg will be speaking to the Sun Prairie Rotary Club about high functioning anxiety on January 12 at 7:15 a.m. Her virtual presentation is open to the public; log on at https://zoom.us/j/964291657
She has a bachelor’s degree from UW- Madison and is a retired registered nurse. Early in her nursing career when she learned of the work being done in hospice, Sorg became a volunteer and trained in energy healing which opened her eyes to other modalities of healing.
She discovered her niche in mental health where, she said, treatment is as much art as it is science.
Sorg has also worked with troubled teens and the mentally ill.
“I helped them deal with the struggles in their lives,” she added
Sorg described the books succinctly.
“The underlying message in all my books is that you are loved, no matter what,” Sorg said. “Your inner Heart Fairy loves you no matter who you are,” Sorg said, “who you live with or why you think you are not loved.
“In each book the primary message is that accepting ourselves for who we are is a life-long journey,” Sorg added. “You can let the loving start early with the Heart Fairy books.”
Her books include Heart Fairy, Heart Fairy and Your Family, Heart Family and Your Feelings. Her fourth book, Heart Fairy & Anxiety, will be published early in 2021.
Sorg is a mother and grandmother and loves reading to children. She is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.
Writing about anxiety during historic times
Why is her new book about anxiety?
“Many of us face challenging times, especially now when we are living in a pandemic,” Sorg said. “Having a strong inner spirit and knowing that you are loved are more important than ever before.”
She added that for many people, including children, happiness may be missing in their lives.
“It can be related to feeling anxious,” Sorg said, “which has increased exponentially during this pandemic.”
There are many clues that someone close to you may have anxiety.
According to thepathway2success.com, anxiety presents itself in many different ways. The symptoms include over planning and perfectionism, controlling, feeling agitated or angry, difficulty focusing, body aches and difficulty falling asleep.
Sorg’s new book Heart Fairy and Anxiety helps young readers and their parents understand their feelings and offers tips for dealing with feeling anxious.
She knows firsthand, from dealing with anxiety in her own life and within her family how difficult it is to accept yourself as ‘normal’ or feel worthy of love
She decided to find ways to lower anxiety in her own life which she shares in her book as well as during presentations.
“Letting go of anxiety helps you become happier, whether you’re an adult or a child,” Sorg said. “Anxiety keeps us in fear and makes it difficult to relax into happiness within (loving self). I know firsthand that when you let go of anxiety and accept yourself, you become happier.”
The author encouraged parents to let children tell stories related to the messages found on each page in her books.
“Parents can use this feedback to better understand their child’s thoughts and feelings,” Sorg said.
“With so much tension in the world today,” Sorg added, “having a strong inner spirit and feeling loved are more important than ever before.”
