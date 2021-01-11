A charging decision is due this week in connection with an early Sunday shooting in the parking lot of the Nitty Gritty in downtown Sun Prairie.
Sgt, Ryahn Smith of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 1:24 a.m., officers responded to a report of a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg in the parking lot outside of 311 E. Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie.
Initial investigation indicates that the male accidentally shot himself with a handgun. The subject was transported to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition. The injuries sustained are not considered to be life threatening, Smith said.
Sgt. Tommy Foy of the SPPD on Monday Jan. 11 said charging decisions were due on Monday in connection with the incident, and that possible charges include disorderly conduct while armed and intoxicated use of a firearm.
The male who shot himself was allegedly in a disagreement with another male in the parking lot when he attempted to draw his firearm, but shot himself in the process.
But Foy also said the incident remains under active investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or the SPPD Tip Line anonymously at 608-837-6300.
