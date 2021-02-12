An email sent Feb. 11 to Class of 2021 students and families from Sun Prairie High School (SPHS) Principal Keith Nerby outlines four options being explored for the Class of 2021 graduation.
In the email, Nerby stressed the plans have ben developed in concert with Senior Class Advisors and the district’s leadership team.
Options include:
Option A — Graduation held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on June 11, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. All seniors and families together to celebrate while social distancing.
Option B — Hold graduation outside at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, with students socially distanced on the field and limited family socially distanced in the stands.
Option C — Hold graduation in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St.
“We would need to do numerous ‘mini’ graduation ceremonies with smaller groups of students, but they would get to cross the stage and receive their diplomas,” Nerby wrote, adding that this option would likely need to be held over several days to keep numbers small.
Option D — Video of graduation celebration, similar to the 2019-20 year, and a stage set up outside of SPHS for students to sign up and get pictures receiving diploma.
The email also notes the recently updated, but still possibly changing, guidelines from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC). That agency recently increased the gathering limits to no more than 50 people together inside or 150 people outside.
“However, if graduation were held today,” Nerby added, “we would not be able to do any in-person graduation ceremony. As a reminder, we have over 600 seniors graduating this year. Regardless of which option we are able to hold, we will need to follow the PHMDC and CDC expectations that are in place.”
Nerby wrote with the planning, a few other details remain to be finalized:
All scenarios would have KSUN broadcasting the graduation on its ksun.tv website and on TV over broadcast channels on Spectrum (channel 983) and TDS Cable (channels 13 and 1013).
Other celebrations will be planned to honor 2021 SPHS graduates, regardless of what option is chosen. Those options include yard signs, billboard celebrations, etc.
“Finally, the reality is that any of these options require significant planning,” Nerby added. “This means that I will need to have ‘cutoff’ dates for each option for planning purposes.
“This planning takes months and we will do our best to provide our seniors with the celebration that they deserve within the limits we have to work with,” Nerby added. “No one wants anything but the very best for our seniors, especially with all that they have missed out on over the past 11 months.”
Nerby invites individuals, parents or other family members with questions about Class of 2021 graduation planning to contact him at 608-834-6700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.