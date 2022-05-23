The Sun Prairie Library Foundation used Friday’s Gatsby Gala to kick off the Next Chapter effort to raise $3.5 million for the expansion of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler praised the foundation’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining key donations during the last three years that included the library’s Teen Area that opened toward the end of the pandemic even though furniture had been ordered two years before it opened.
Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation President Tracy Herald recalled the foundation formed in 1999 just before the current library opened.
“The mission of the foundation was and is to make the library the best that it can be,” Herold told the crowd assembled inside The Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie.
Herold recalled the financial goals of the foundation grew from $100,000 to $500,000 and beyond.
“In 2019, the foundation took a huge leap forward with a grant from the Sun Prairie Business Park Board and the transfer of the Kind Endowment from the library. In one fell swoop, we acquired over $500,000 in assets. The original foundation board could only imagine such a thing,” Herold said.
The foundation’s first executive director, an updated donor management system and working foundation committees soon followed. Today, Herold said, the foundation has more than $1.7 million in assets, a full-time executive director, a development analyst and a dedicated foundation board and a committed Sun Prairie Library Board as well as one more group of people.
“And donors who love their library and see its value in our growing community,” Herold said. “We are trying to take on the large task of fundraising for The Next Chapter of the Sun Prairie Public Library. As you enjoy this fabulous fly-through you’re just about to see, imagine yourself in this beautiful new space and the possibilities of this amazing building,” Herold said.
Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens told those attending the gala that The Next Chapter campaign will raise $3.5 million to match the City of Sun Prairie’s commitment for the expansion of the library.
“This project is instrumental in creating a 21st Century library for our community,” Stevens said. “I am a big fan of visuals, so tonight I’m pleased to share a remarkable video created by FEH Design that showcases a new footprint with rooms, the new floor plan, sustainability features and the new spaces we can’t wait to welcome you into.”
The campaign is scheduled to begin in 2022 and run through 2023, with many options to participate and give.
The fly-through video shows the library will keep the main entrance and add a multi-use atrium to the front. The atrium allows for extended access to community meeting rooms, book pickup after hours, year round reading space, social gathering space and community resiliency.
A second entrance allows for easier access from a new parking lot into the atrium. Also shown in the video is an expandable outdoor programing space coming off the youth services area of the library. The outdoor space extends to the south of the building creating additional outdoor reading and programming opportunities to enjoy the beautiful prairie and nature around the library.
The outdoor amphitheater seats more than 250 patrons and allows for many programs to grow, especially Summer Reading programs held outdoors and offering increased visibility for patrons. With the increased visibility from amphitheater seating, everyone has a chance to see, participate, learn and engage.
Stevens added a symbolic touch as a way to reach potential donors.
“There are books at your table for each of you to take home,” Stevens said, referring to notebooks and pens left at each place for gala patrons. “We look forward to writing the next chapter with you.”
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Library Foundations Next Chapter Capital Campaign online at https://www.sunlibfoundation.org/next-chapter-expansion-captial-campaign.