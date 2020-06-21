The Federal Small Business Administration is interested in how many businesses suffered at least a 40% uninsured loss involving physical structures, business inventory, and personal property due to civil unrest.
Dane County Emergency Management has been tasked with compiling this damage assessment information on local Dane County businesses.
To compile this information, Dane County Emergency Management asks that you forward the link to the online survey (see below) to any and all businesses (including private non-profits) who suffered losses to their structures, business inventory, and personal property due to civil unrest. The survey will collect the business name; point-of-contact information; and a brief summary of damage estimates for physical structures, business inventory, and personal property.
The survey should take less than five minutes to complete.
To ensure the county can submit the information on time, the Dane County Emergency Management surveys must be completed by the close of business Wednesday June 24; find a link to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CQTRBN9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.