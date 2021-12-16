As loved ones come together to celebrate the holiday season, the Sun Prairie Police Department and law enforcement agencies across the state are asking everyone to protect themselves and their neighbors by always driving sober.
The holiday season is one of the deadliest times of year when it comes to drunk driving. During the 2019 Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods, there were more drunk driving-related deaths across the US than during any other holiday period that year.
Someone is killed or injured in an alcohol-related crash every three hours in Wisconsin. These tragedies are preventable. Last year, 167 lives could have been saved if a drunk driver had found a safe ride home instead of getting behind the wheel.
Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs pose a danger to themselves, their passengers and everyone else on our roads. As part of our year-round public safety efforts, the Sun Prairie Police Department is joining the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 17 through New Year’s Day.
'Drive Sober' is not just about stopping, citing, or arresting drivers -- it is about saving lives and preventing tragedies.
To help identify impaired drivers on our roads, 5,752 law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Wisconsin also has 347 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts, which is among the most in the nation.
Every person plays an important role in making our roads safer. Never allow someone to drive impaired. If you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call 911 and provide as much detail as you can. Protect yourself and your passengers by choosing a safe ride home instead of taking the risk of driving while impaired.
While the campaign is focused on the holiday season, it is law enforcement's mission to stop impaired driving all year long.
Citizens can help in several ways:
• If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver or find a safe alternative way home. Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired.
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Ensure everyone is buckled up. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
• Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services;
• Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.
• If you encounter a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.
“Drivers impaired by alcohol or other drugs risk the safety of everyone along our roadways,” SPPD Sgt. Jason Lefeber said. “During the Drive Sober campaign and throughout the year, our goal is to help ensure all travelers reach their destinations safely.”
Lefeber thanked the community for its support throughout the year to help keep Sun Prairie's streets and community safe.