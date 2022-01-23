The Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison will hold its 30th annual blanket drive Jan. 28 – 30. This annual drive collects blankets and bedding which are distributed to clients who use St. Vincent de Paul — Madison services all year long.
Whether setting up in a new apartment or lacking bedding for their current residence, people struggling with poverty need blankets. Throughout the year, clients contact St. Vincent de Paul for help through vouchers for a range of household goods, including new and gently used blankets, sheets and bedding. Clients typically pick up these items from St. Vinny’s Dig & Save Outlet Store in Madison.
Last year, St. Vincent de Paul gave away $79,080 worth of bedding to 1,580 families and individuals in need across Dane County. On average, each blanket voucher provides two new and two used blankets per person, at a value of about $50 per person. Along with blankets, clients may receive sheets, airbeds and portable cribs. The organization gave away about 1,150 new airbeds valued at $56,540 and 75 portable cribs valued at $4,500 last year
During the past five years, the Recycle the Warmth drive collected new and gently used blankets and solicited monetary donations to purchase new ones, totaling more than 22,390 total blankets and averaging 4,478 each year.
Generous donors contributed online, through mail or by “rounding-up” during store checkouts at St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores each January. The support of the Dane County community has allowed the organization to provide this resource reliably to local families in need.
Recycle the Warmth began in 1991 with the goal of replenishing the stock of blankets, bedding and sheets stored by St. Vincent de Paul to provide to clients in need. At the time, it was the primary public-facing annual event for St. Vincent de Paul. The blanket drive was a unique event across Dane County.
By participating in Recycle the Warmth, local religious congregations have served Dane County by helping all neighbors thrive and have access to these essential household goods. Up to 48 area churches of many denominations have participated in the annual drive. These have included the 18 Catholic churches that host St. Vincent de Paul member groups, known as “Conferences.”
Additionally, St. Vincent de Paul is in gratitude to Mid-West Family Madison, News 3 Now Channel 3000 and Wisconsin Public Radio for their sponsorships and involvement.
This year, donors may drop off gently used or new blankets at participating churches and any Dane County St. Vinny’s Thrift Store, including the Sun Prairie St. Vinny's at 1110 W. Main St.
Blankets can be purchased and donated Jan. 28 – 30 at each store location. Throughout the month, visit svdpmadison.org/recyclethewarmth to give a monetary donation to buy blankets. Also online, there are full event details, blanket donation instructions and a list of participating churches.