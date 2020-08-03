Sun Prairie police are investigating an Aug. 3 car-bicycle crash on McCoy Road.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department said on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at approximately 10:48 a.m., SPPD officers responded to a vehicle vs bicyclist accident on McCoy Road in Sun Prairie.
The accident occurred at the crosswalk on McCoy Road just west of Taco Bell, located at 2005 McCoy Rd. The female bicyclist was attempting to cross the crosswalk from West Main Street when she was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on McCoy Road.
Konopacki said it is unsure at this time if the bicyclist was in the crosswalk at the time the driver of the vehicle was approaching the crosswalk.
The bicyclist was transported by Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services paramedics to a local hospital for emergency surgery.
The driver of the motor vehicle is cooperating with Sun Prairie Police. No arrests or citations have been issued in the investigation at this time.
The incident remains under investigation. The SPPD is also being assisted in its investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.
