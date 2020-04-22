Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable on April 22 announced that insurance agent licensing exams can now be taken online using a platform called ProProctor from Prometric.
The online platform allows individuals to take the agent licensing exam from home during the State’s Safer at Home order. Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance originally pursued remote testing software to expand access to agent licensing exams for individuals with limited access to transportation or those individuals with restrictive schedules.
The technology is now available to support individuals pursuing a career in insurance during the national public health emergency.
“We are committed to supporting Wisconsinites interested in pursuing a career in insurance even as we all remain safely at home to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities,” said Afable. “This technology is also helpful for folks who want to become insurance agents but are juggling the pressures of an existing work schedule and Wisconsinites who are working hard to take care of their families.”
OCI issued a bulletin today that details how candidates can access and complete their exams via ProProctor. ProProctor is a secure, user-friendly platform that provides 24-7 access and allows candidates to take their exams in a location of their choosing. Each proposed test location is also individually vetted and approved by ProProctor as part of the testing process.
Candidates can learn more about the remote testing process and sign up for an exam at www.prometric.com/wisconsin/insurance.
Created by the Legislature in 1870, Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) was vested with broad powers to ensure that the insurance industry responsibly and adequately met the insurance needs of Wisconsin citizens. Today, OCI's mission is to lead the way in informing and protecting the public and responding to its insurance needs.
