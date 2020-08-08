A 46-year-old Sun Prairie man died in a Thursday, Aug. 6 crash in the Town of Springfield.
According to the Dane County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 9:23 p.m., sheriff's deputies, along with Middleton Police, responded to the intersection of Highway K at westbound US Highway 12 for a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
An investigation indicated a motorcyclist was stopped at the intersection when it was struck from behind by a 2012 Buick sedan who had been traveling westbound on 12.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to UW Hospital and declared deceased upon arrival.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday, Aug. 7 identified the man who died as Troy J. Bronk, 46, of Sun Prairie.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, which also said alcohol appears to be a factor as a cause of the crash.
