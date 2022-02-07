Sun Prairie police are investigating a call of multiple shots fired Feb. 3 in the 1000 block of Andrews Drive and have identified at least two parties involved in the shooting that occurred at roughly 10:43 p.m.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said he could release little about the incident, which took place on Andrews Drive between two vehicles that were not stolen.
“Unfortunately, I don’t have anything more I can release at this time but we do have the participants of both parties identifying nobody was hit,” Cox said. “Damage was done to the vehicles only.”
Cox said some callers reported hearing six shots fired, and some reported they heard more than that.
“We were able to eventually identify several people that were involved that night and then we were able to identify additional people into the next day,” Cox said. “And we are still actively working this one.”
The SPPD aims to wrap up the investigation by the end of the week, Cox said.
Sergeant injured in domestic abuse arrest
A Sun Prairie Police sergeant was injured during an arrest in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street on Feb. 4.
Cox said officers responded to a residence at 11:13 p.m. after a Dane County 911 Center operator could hear a male and female screaming in the background, but unable to hear what they were saying.
Officers responded to the residence and attempted to make contact at the door. The female was screaming, saying the male would not allow her to open the door.
“They tried to de-escalate and increase communication with the male but then they could hear that he began assaulting the female again through the door, so they forced entry through the door, ultimately coming upon the male half very quickly right inside the door and were able to take him to the ground and take him into custody,” Cox said. “During the course of that, one of our officers was injured and we were able to take male into custody on multiple domestic charges.”
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Bobby Sanders, 40, of Sun Prairie for domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Police nab man wanted for 13 Dane County warrants
Sun Prairie police investigating a Feb. 4 retail theft report at Menards ended up apprehending a 37-year-old Madison man wanted in connection with 13 Dane County warrants.
Cox said officers responded to the store located at 355 S. Grand Ave. at 12:18 p.m. after police received a report that a theft suspect pushed a store employee and then got into a Chevy Malibu that left the area.
“They were spotted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office over by the Quality Inn on Thierer Road — they were originally spotted by Pawn America, then near the Quality Inn,” Cox said.
Police responded to the Madison lodging establishment and verified identification through photographs taken at Menards, Cox said.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested William Maysack, 37, of Madison for retail theft, six counts of felony bad jumping and 13 outstanding Dane County warrants. Police transported Maysack to the hospital for a medical clearance, but he was admitted to the hospital and turned over to the county to be detained after obtaining medical clearance, Cox said.
Sun Prairie man cited for hit and run incident
Sun Prairie police cited a 56-year-old Sun Prairie man Feb. 3 after he allegedly struck a parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Pine Street.
Cox said the suspect vehicle was identified as a blue sport-utility vehicle through the use of a Ring doorbell or similar camera from the area. After the vehicle was identified, police identified the driver.
Upon completion of the investigation, police cited Simon Allard of Sun Prairie for hit and run property damage, then released him.
