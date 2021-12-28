The lifesaving chest thrust given by Daly’s bartender Joe Reinhart to save Ashton Hoffhein from choking earlier this year which led to them creating a viral Tik-Tok video has taken a bizarre turn.
That’s because the son of the man whose Heimlich Maneuver is used to save choking victims has asked for a correction to a Nov. 24 “Inside Edition” story critiquing Reinhart’s technique and an apology to Reinhart himself.
The 6’3” bartender said in an interview last week that when 20-year-old dishwasher Ashton Hoffhein put his hands around his throat, making the universal sign for choking, he sprang into action.
“He just kind of ran up to me, obviously choking, so I performed the Heimlich on him and kind of broke down afterwards. Paramedics came and took him to the hospital to make sure didn’t have any broken ribs or breathing complications. And he’s been all good,” Reinhart said.
Both Reinhart and Hoffhein decided to put the video from the incident on TikTok, and it generated 10 million views within the first week. Both Ashton and he decided to sell the video to Viral Hog, which sends the video to different newsrooms and viral video companies.
“Which is actually a good thing because Inside Edition — the interview that we ended up doing — kind of created a lot of awareness for like a proper way to do the Heimlich maneuver on people,” Reinhart said. “They generally — they don’t teach it in school or anything like that. I feel like it will eventually help save lives and so yeah, that’s kind of what happened.”
Inside Edition reporter Ann Mercagliano also had an expert not only say Reinhart did the compression incorrectly, but also had an expert demonstrate the property technique to a female reporter.
“But, anybody will tell you — anybody that’s ever been trained to do it — have them do it on the fly to see how they do it,” Reinhart said. “I had this Peter Heimlich guy reach out to me and he said that actually, in other countries like Australia and a few other that they actually don’t even perform the Heimlich maneuver because it’s an outdated process.”
Heimlich also sent several emails to the Sun Prairie Star.
“First, my father’s namesake anti-choking maneuver is an abdominal thrust in which a rescuer’s hands are placed below the rib cage and above the naval. A chest thrust (or chest compression) is, naturally, performed on the chest,” Heimlich wrote.
The American Heart Association (AHA) and the American Red Cross (ARC), since at least 2007 have both recommended chest thrusts as an effective treatment response in a choking emergency, Heimlich added.
“Long story short, the entire framing of Ms. Mercagliano’s is misguided because the choking rescue at Daly’s Bar and Grill in Sun Prairie had nothing to do with the Heimlich maneuver,” Heimlich wrote to the show. “Further, as I’ve shown, Mr. Reinhart’s response to Mr. Hoffhein’s distress was in compliance with approved guidelines and recommendations.”
But Heimlich wasn’t finished there.
“In other words, by using chest thrusts to respond to Mr. Hoffhein’s predicament, Mr. Reinhart may have pointed to the future of first aid in our country and elsewhere. That’s worthy of commendation, not the ill-informed criticism he received in Ms. Mercogliano’s story,” Heimlich wrote.
“Moving right along, presumably everyone can agree that the public is entitled to the best available medical care. And the topic is clearly newsworthy — a search of the word choking on Inside Edition’s website turned up countless stories. Nevertheless, based on my experience, most people — including medical professionals — are unaware of the chest thrust vs. abdominal thrust debate. With that in mind, I’d encourage Inside Edition or another CBS news program to further explore the topic.” Inside Edition confirmed previously to Heimlich by email (they did not return an email seeking comment Dec. 27) — that it would not be issuing a correction or an apology to Reinhart. The show explained its segment was reacting to the TikTok video seen by millions of viewers.
Looking back on it and the Inside Edition report, Reinhart — whose viral video is now at 13 to 14 million views — said he wouldn’t do anything differently. Commenters all remembered losing loved ones, being saved themselves, or saving others using a similar technique — if not the same — as the Heimlich maneuver.
“If I had to do it again, I’d probably do it the same way I did it before and maybe I’d go a little bit lower. I’ve gotten a lot of criticism on my technique and things like that. Like I said in the moment you just react — it’s either sit there and watch someone die or just do the best that you can do to save them. It’s very traumatic. It was a lot of stress to go through something like that. And I wouldn’t wish it on anyone but I’m very thankful that we did end up circulating the video because it did create a lot of awareness.”