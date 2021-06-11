The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) is already planning to conduct construction work at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) in anticipation of the building’s transition into three different facilities in the fall of 2022.
On June 14, J.H. Findorff Construction workers will begin working on parts of the building, which was constructed as Sun Prairie High School at 220 Kroncke Drive and opened in 1970 before the new Sun Prairie High School was constructed and opened in 2010, when the ol high school building was remodeled into use as CHUMS.
Summer 2021 work will consist of remodeling restrooms and updating finishes in selected rooms (see map on A3) so the remodeled building can still function as CHUMS for the 2021-22 school year.
In 2022, more intensive remodeling — including a new library, converting the existing library into an event/conference room and providing separation between the new Central Heights Middle School and other parts of the building — will take place.
The other parts of the building will include the relocated Prairie Phoenix Academy, a Professional Learning Center and a new jointly-owned SPASD-City of Sun Prairie Employee Health Clinic.
Individuals with questions should direct them to Senior Project Manager Dave Chmielewski via email at dchmielewski@findorff.com or by phone at 608-628-3187.