A 32-year-old Madison man is scheduled to appear Jan. 31 in Dane County Circuit Court in connection with a cocaine possession charge stemming from an Oct. 9 incident in Sun Prairie.
According to the criminal complaint, a Sun Prairie police officer stopped a 2008 blue Honda Civic operated by Chandler Herfel. When the officer went to the vehicle to ask for the driver’s license, the officer noted marijuana odor from the inside of the vehicle. The officer asked Herfel if he had been smoking proper to the traffic stop, and he said he had been.
The officer searched the vehicle and located an orange Crown Royal bag containing 15.2 ounces of cocaine. When asked by the officer how he obtained the cocaine, Herfel said he purchased it from an individual parked in the parking lot at Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road. If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Herbal will receive on year in the county jail, a $5,000 one and have his vehicle operating privileges suspended for five years.
Police investigating vehicle break-ins
Police are investigating reports of six different vehicles being broken into at Orange Theory Fitness, 1261 Cabela Drive, on Friday, Jan. 14.
At roughly 7 a.m., several vehicle owners reported passenger side windows smashed and items ranging from wallets to laptops removed.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said police are currently reviewing video in the area, and have already determined that a white Toyota Camry seen leaving the area contained stolen license plates because they do not match a white Camry.
Individuals with information about the thefts may be eligible for a reward by calling the SPPD Tip Line at 837-6300. Callers may remain anonymous if they do not wish to collect the reward.
Guard tests jail inmates for COVID-19
The Wisconsin National Guard collected samples from 446 Dane County Jail inmates on Monday, Jan.10, 2022. By Wednesday, Jan. 13, all test samples were returned from the laboratory showing a total of 81 residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Per jail protocol, all inmates testing positive for COVID-19 are removed from the general population and housed together with other known positive inmates.
Consistent with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for congregate settings that have high risk for secondary transmission, such as correctional and detention facilities, inmates testing positive for COVID-19 will remain in quarantine for a period of 10 days — except homicide suspect Chandler Halderson, whose trial is scheduled to resume 9 days after testing positive for COVID-19.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes