Property owners impacted by the city's Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail construction project can expect concrete work to be completed during the week of June 30, according to City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
The contractor will be working on sidewalk on Crossing Ridge Trail north of Grandview Drive. Christenson wrote in an email to residents that the contractor is planning to form the sidewalk tomorrow and pour on Thursday. They should complete all concrete work this week.
The sanitary sewer is getting televised this week to ensure no mains or laterals were damaged during construction. This is performed prior to paving just in case there is a problem they are not digging up a newly paved street.
The contractor will be placing topsoil this week and next week, grinding stumps and cleaning up the site.
Paving the first layer of asphalt is scheduled for July 13th. The landscapers will then build retaining walls, finish topsoiling with pulverized topsoil, seed, fertilizer and mulch. After the restoration is completed the final layer of asphalt will be paved.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
