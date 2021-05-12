The medical examiner's office have identified the Sun Prairie residents found dead on South Legacy Way on May 5.
Jan V. Hyatt, age 37, and Chad A. Rury, age 35, died of gunshot wounds, according to Dane County Medical Examiner preliminary autopsy reports released on Wednesday, May 12.
Hyatt and Rury were pronounced dead at the scene around 5:45 p.m. last Wednesday, May 5. Police were called to the home on the 300 block of South Legacy Way for a welfare check.
Sun Prairie Police Sgt. Ryan Cox said last week that the evidence indicated that Rury's gunshot wounds were self-inflicted.
The deaths remains under investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department with additional testing by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.