The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce asks groups distributing items to hand them out at the curb (like this person did last year for the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department) because throwing items (such as candy) from parade entries or floats is prohibited.
The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade is moving to Wednesday, Aug. 17 -- extending the annual event by one more day for the first time in its 69 years.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce announced the new date on Wednesday, May 25 when it also sent solicitations for other Corn Festival-related items such as festival sponsors.
This year's event lines up at 537 W Main St. at the Interiors by JW Building, then proceeds east along Main Street to downtown Sun Prairie before turning south on Market Street and terminating at Linnerud Drive.
Parade entry fees (parade entries are free for Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce members) are as follows:
Non-chamber member/Non-profit:$40.
Non-chamber member businesses: $60.
Political units: $75.
The parade is a rain or shine event and won't be rescheduled, according to the parade registration, so no parade refunds are issued for cancellation due to inclement weather. Due to safety and logistical concerns, the number of entries will be limited to 80.
Parade entries are reminded for the safety of children who may run into the street, throwing items from a parade float is prohibited. All candy and items should be handed out at the curb line.
Parade entries are not allowed to stop to perform so that the parade keeps moving uniformly along the parade route. Entries found to be in violation of the Chamber's parade policies will not be invited to participate in the parade in subsequent years.
The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival benefits American Legion Post 333, Boy Scout Troop 333, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, Exchange Club, Happy Hikers 4-H, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, the Sun Prairie Dream Park, VFW Post 9362 and the Northeast YMCA of Sun Prairie.