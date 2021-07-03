Construction on Sun Prairie’s $140 million West High School is nearing its one-year mark with the first students set to begin classes in fall 2022.
The second high school at 2850 Ironwood Drive is one of the district’s largest projects to date, joining ranks with the new Bank of Sun Prairie Ashley Field completed last year.
School district officials report that construction is on schedule with completion expected in August 2022. The project hasn’t experienced any major material or labor delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, Janet Rosseter, Assistant Superintendent of Operations said, with most of the steel building material procured before prices increased.
Sun Prairie Area School District residents approved a referendum that budgeted $139,739,098 for the Sun Prairie West High School project. A $1.14 million change order was approved by the Sun Prairie School Board in March for a third baseball diamond and to install artificial turf on the multi-purpose competition field at the new high school.
During the peak summer construction season, more than 200 workers are on site as the new high school takes shape.
On a June 16 tour, Kevin Sukow, the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Director of Facilities and Grounds, pointed out the both interior and exterior progress on the main commons, classrooms and the exterior brick facade.{/div}
Features taking shape include the Science Lab, pool, the three gyms, the performance arts center and a smaller concert/recital venue. Synthetic turf will be installed on sports fields soon.
“There is a lot of emphasis on athletics and performance arts at this school,” Sukow said when asked what students will be most excited about at West High School.
Safety and sustainable energy designs rank high on the building design. Sukow says a secured intercom system will used, just like at other schools, and the athletic department will have a separate entry so the public using that access won’t have access to the main school building.
With solar panels, geothermal, LED lighting, and sensors that gauge natural light and turn off lights when not necessary, Sukow expects the building to save about 2.5 million kWh electricity annually and 13,000+ therms of natural gas.
“That is pretty considerable,” Sukow said. “We’ve utilized a lot of sustainable features in this building.”
Sukow expects public tours of the building to take place when it’s completed.
Video updates on Sun Prairie West High School’s construction are available on the school district’s website sunprairieschools.org and at sunprairiestar.com.